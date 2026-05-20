Sherco reveals updated 2027 Enduro lineup

Sherco has announced updates across its 2027 Enduro model lineup, introducing refinements aimed at improving rider comfort, shifting performance and overall ride feel for both recreational riders and competitive racers.

The updated Enduro MY27 range will begin arriving at U.S. dealerships in July. (Photos: Sherco Motorcycles)

The updated Enduro MY27 range will begin arriving at European dealerships in early June and U.S. dealerships in July, according to the company.

“With this 2027 model year, Sherco confirms its commitment to offering high-performance, precise and enjoyable motorcycles developed to meet the demands of enduro riders, from enthusiasts to competitors,” the company said in its announcement on May 18.

New graphics, seat and battery

For 2027, Sherco has not only refreshed the entire Enduro lineup with a new graphics package, reinforcing the brand’s factory racing identity, the company has also introduced a redesigned seat featuring a less aggressive grip material intended to improve rider mobility while maintaining support during aggressive riding conditions.

A new battery has also been added across the range. Sherco said the updates are part of its ongoing effort to refine rideability and comfort without sacrificing the performance-focused character of its enduro motorcycles.

125 SE Factory gets drivetrain refinements

The 2027 Sherco 125 SE Factory two-stroke receives several mechanical updates designed to improve responsiveness and shifting feel.

2027 Sherco 125 SE Factory two-stroke

Sherco said the model now features a lighter gearbox that reduces rotational inertia and improves low-rpm response, helping make the motorcycle feel more reactive in technical riding situations. The bike also receives spring-mounted shift fork shafts, a change intended to deliver smoother and more precise gear changes.

250 SE and 300 SE gain smoother shifting

2027 Sherco 250 SE two-stroke

The Sherco 250 SE and 300 SE two-stroke models also benefit from the new spring-mounted shift-fork shaft design. According to Sherco, the update improves shift feel at the lever and delivers smoother gear transitions during enduro riding conditions.

300 SEF receives Akrapovič exhaust

Sherco 300 SEF four-stroke model

The Sherco 300 SEF four-stroke model now comes equipped with a full Akrapovič exhaust system from the factory. Sherco said the addition reinforces the model’s high-performance positioning within the lineup while further enhancing its Factory-spec character.

More information on the 2027 Enduro range is available through Sherco’s official website.