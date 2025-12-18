Electric goes enduro: Stark to compete at Erzbergrodeo 2026

For the first time, beginning in 2026, the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo will allow electric motorcycles to compete directly alongside combustion-engine entrants under the same sporting and technical regulations, opening the door for Stark VARG riders to race in one of the toughest and extreme enduro events in the world.

The Stark VARG will be the first electric motorcycle to compete at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo. (Photos: Stark Future)

Stark owners will be admitted into the Open Class during the prologue qualification and will be able to qualify for the main race. Electric participation has already been included within Erzbergrodeo’s official athlete registration and event communications, fully integrated into the existing competition structure.

The Stark VARG electric motorcycle is special to me because it is the world’s first production off-road sports motorcycle that is competitive in almost every current competition and can realistically fight for top positions.” — Karl Katoch, founder and CEO of the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo.

To facilitate participation, Erzbergrodeo will offer event-side charging solutions, including an emission-free charging station in the Erzbergrodeo Arena and an additional powered location on the mountain for operational use. A battery-swapping point will also be permitted on the course at the location where traditional refueling is allowed. Unlike riders on combustion engines, e-bike riders may enlist the help of their service crew to swap out batteries at the service point during the race.

Nicknamed the “Iron Giant,” the Erzbergrodeo Arena is located in Eisenerz , Austria.

Its entry into the enduro racing scene is just the latest move Stark Future has made on the off-road racing scene. Last August, the FIM World Supercross Championship signed the Geneva Agreement, allowing the entry of Stark Future as the first fully electric team to compete in the series.

Additionally, Stark owners will be eligible for Erzbergrodeo side events such as the Rocket Ride.

SuperEnduro racers Eddie Karlsson and Toby Martyn will represent Stark Future at the 2026 Erzbergrodeo, held June 4-7 in Austria.