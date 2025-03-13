In partnership with leading local event promoter Showtime Management – the team behind bringing global entertainment spectacles to the country, such as Monster Jam, Disney on Ice, Freestyle Kings, and Ultra Music Festival – World Supercross announces it will make a stop at Cape Town’s iconic DHL Stadium; the world-class venue renowned for hosting major international sports and entertainment events.

The South African round will take place on a custom-designed track with its own unique dirt profile. (Photo: WSX)

Cape Town follows London, UK, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, as one of the first announced locations in this year’s racing lineup. The South African round will take place on a custom-designed track with its own unique dirt profile.

“Expanding our racing calendar into Africa is a historic milestone for World Supercross and a reflection of our ambition to bring supercross to fans in every corner of the globe. South Africa has a rich sporting heritage, and we’re excited to put on a show with world-class riders and a fan first experience. Cape Town’s DHL Stadium is a spectacular venue, and we’re excited to showcase our championship in such an iconic location.”



– Tom Burwell, Chief Executive Officer at World Supercross

Tony Feldman, director at Showtime Management, adds: “Bringing World Supercross to Cape Town is a game-changer for motorsport in South Africa. Our country has a deep passion for sports and regularly hosts world-class entertainment, so this is an ideal addition to our portfolio of major events. DHL Stadium is the perfect setting for the adrenaline fuelled racing and we can’t wait to showcase the energy, excitement, and drama of supercross to South African fans.”

World Supercross continues to build momentum heading into the new season, with Cape Town joining a growing roster of global destinations. According to organizers, the full 2025 calendar will be revealed in the coming months.

