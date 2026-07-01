Is electrification in powersports moving to the next level?

This article originally appeared in the June edition of Powersports Business.

For years now, the electric powersports segment in the U.S. has lived on the fringe as a technology that will play a bigger role in the future, but not now. Manufacturers have rolled out machines to be admired at trade shows and discussed them in dealer meetings, but consumers have not embraced them at scale. That may be starting to change, and not because of environmental policy alone.

Manufacturers have been steadily expanding their electric two-wheeler strategies through scooters, commuter motorcycles, and battery-swapping technology initiatives. (File photos)

Global instability, especially the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the resulting pressure on oil markets, is once again reminding consumers how vulnerable transportation costs are to geopolitics. As gasoline prices fluctuate worldwide, electric mobility is receiving renewed attention. In the automotive sector, EV auto sales in the U.S. have climbed again in recent months, as consumers seek protection against fuel price volatility and manufacturers offer incentives to sustain momentum.

The question now facing the powersports industry is whether that same momentum will finally carry over into electric motorcycles and e-bikes. Globally, the answer already appears to be yes.

According to reporting by Electrek.com, manufacturers including Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Suzuki have been steadily expanding their electric two-wheeler strategies through scooters, commuter motorcycles, and battery-swapping technology initiatives. The website reported that the Japanese OEMs are taking a long-term, incremental approach to electrification rather than focusing solely on high-performance halo bikes.

As cited in Electrek’s April 30 report, Yamaha Motor President Motofumi Shitara recently told The Japan Times:

That strategy is becoming even more significant as rising fuel concerns reshape global transportation demand.

Orca Performance is the latest fully electric personal watercraft developed by Taiga for mass-market adoption.

Electrification booms on the global market

According to a May 2026 market analysis published by Spherical Insights, major electric scooter manufacturers in India — including TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy, and Hero MotoCorp — are aggressively expanding production capacity amid growing consumer concerns over fuel prices tied to geopolitical tensions, including the Iran conflict.

Spherical Insights reported that combined monthly electric scooter production capacity among leading Indian manufacturers is expected to exceed 150,000 units by the end of FY2026, nearly doubling current output levels. The report also cited Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations data showing India’s electric two-wheeler sales increased 61% year-over-year in April 2026.

Royel Enfield has also dipped its toe in the EV segment, recently releasing its e-motorcycle, the Flying Flea, which debuted in India this spring.

India has effectively become a preview of how rapidly electric two-wheelers can scale when fuel prices, urban congestion, and government incentives converge.

Honda’s strategy may be the clearest signal of where the global market is heading. According to Spherical Insights, Honda plans to increase annual motorcycle production capacity in India from 6.25 million units to nearly 8 million units by 2028 while simultaneously expanding its electric motorcycle initiatives and constructing a dedicated EV manufacturing facility.

The world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer appears to view India not only as a domestic growth market, but also as a future export and manufacturing hub for electric two-wheelers.

Unlike startup EV companies that attempted to disrupt the industry through expensive flagship models, Japan’s traditional manufacturers are approaching electrification pragmatically. They are starting with scooters, commuters, lightweight motorcycles, and urban mobility products — categories where affordability and operating costs matter more than outright performance.

That global momentum raises a critical question for U.S.

American motorcycle culture has long centered around recreation, performance, and identity rather than pure transportation utility. In many Asian markets, scooters and motorcycles function as essential daily mobility tools. In the U.S., motorcycles are often discretionary lifestyle purchases.

That distinction helps explain why electric motorcycles have struggled to gain traction outside of early adopters.

Price remains a major hurdle. Electric motorcycles still carry premium pricing compared to similarly sized internal combustion models, particularly in segments where riders expect long-distance capability. Charging infrastructure also remains inconsistent across many rural and recreational riding markets where powersports dealers operate.

Then there’s the emotional factor. Internal combustion remains deeply embedded in American motorcycle culture — from the sound and vibration of V-twins to the mechanical engagement riders associate with traditional motorcycles.

But consumer attitudes may be evolving faster than many in the industry expected. E-bikes have already introduced a new generation of riders to electrified two-wheel mobility. For younger consumers entering powersports through e-bikes and lightweight electric vehicles, the traditional emotional attachment to gasoline engines may not be as strong.

More and more EV manufacturers are flocking to lightweight off-road segments to gain better traction in the U.S. market. Global fuel volatility may accelerate the technology, but it may be more segmented in the U.S.

At the same time, broader adoption of electric vehicles in the automotive sector is helping normalize battery-powered transportation overall. Consumers who already own EV cars are becoming more comfortable with charging routines, battery ownership, and software-driven vehicle ecosystems. That familiarity could eventually reduce resistance toward electric motorcycles as well.

Historically, periods of elevated fuel prices have boosted interest in smaller motorcycles and scooters in the U.S. If geopolitical instability continues placing pressure on oil markets, electric two-wheelers could benefit alongside traditional fuel-efficient models.

Still, electrification in powersports likely will not mirror the automotive market exactly. Large-displacement touring motorcycles, V-twins, and performance-oriented ICE bikes will remain central to American powersports culture for years to come.

Instead, the more likely scenario is gradual segmentation: gas-powered motorcycles continuing to dominate enthusiast and long-distance categories while electric vehicles steadily grow in commuter, urban, youth, off-road, and lightweight recreational segments.

For dealers, the electric conversion is no longer hypothetical — maybe something for sometime in the future, just not right now.

But global EV manufacturers are investing heavily, and global fuel volatility is becoming too unpredictable for electrification to remain a side story. Whether electric motorcycles fully break through in the U.S. remains uncertain, but internationally, the industry’s direction is becoming increasingly clear.