Royal Enfield’s Flying Flea brand announces second electric motorcycle

At EICMA 2024, Royal Enfield burst into the electric motorcycle segment when it launched its new sub-brand, the Flying Flea. The first model in its range, the FF-C6, is a World War II-styled bike that’s reminiscent of motorcycles from that era. This year, during the EICMA show in Milan, the brand announced its second model, a scrambler-styled Flying Flea S6.

The name “Flying Flea” derives from the gas-powered Royal Enfield motorcycles delivered to the British Army by parachute during the Second World War, with troops nicknaming the bikes “Flying Flea” for their lightweight. (Photo: Flying Flea)

“Solidifying our electric future, we are expanding the Flying Flea portfolio with the FF. S6, preparing for a launch in 2026,” says B. Govindarajan, managing director of Eicher Motors and CEO of Royal Enfield. “Looking forward, we will keep propagating the Royal Enfield DNA, offering riders around the world a blend of authenticity, innovation, and pure motorcycling.”

The S6 will have an enduro-style seat, 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, a chain final drive, a dedicated off-road ride mode, and lean-sensitive ABS and traction control. It comes with a round touchscreen cluster with smartphone connectivity and over-the-air updates, as well as a voice assist button to control navigation, music, and more.

Flying Flea says the battery case will be finned magnesium, but no other technical details were provided. Details on battery capacity, range, charging levels and times, motor specifications, and pricing were not shared. However, a Forbes article reported that Royal Enfield has stated the Flying Flea lineup will feature a motor sourced from collaborator Stark Future, for which Royal Enfield’s parent company took a 10% stake two years ago as the project progressed.

The Flying Flea Tech Center, where engineers develop proprietary technology, works across India and the U.K. in the development of the electric models.

