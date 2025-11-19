EICMA 2025 draws 600,000 visitors, setting new attendance record

EICMA 2025 closed its 82nd edition with more than 600,000 visitors, marking another record-setting year for the world’s largest motorcycle and two-wheel trade event. Hosted over six days in Milan, the show continued its post-pandemic growth streak, doubling visitors, exhibitors, and floor space since 2021.

(Photo: EICMA)

This year’s edition drew over 730 exhibitors from 50 countries and more than 2,000 brands, reinforcing EICMA’s role as a global hub for product launches, industry networking, and consumer engagement. The B2B segment also saw strong momentum, with 43,000 industry professionals from 167 countries —including a 28% increase in foreign operators compared to 2024.

Media turnout remained robust as well, with 8,200 journalists, technicians, and content creators attending from 67 countries.

Fan-focused

EICMA’s popular MotoLive outdoor arena, expanded to its largest footprint yet, celebrated its 20th anniversary with races, stunt shows, adventure bike competitions, and the televised Champions Charity Race featuring 12 motorsports legends.

Other key draws included:

“Desert Queens” Dakar tribute – Displaying 31 original Dakar Rally motorcycles for the first time in Italy, the exhibit attracted more than 42,000 visitors.

– Displaying 31 original Dakar Rally motorcycles for the first time in Italy, the exhibit attracted more than 42,000 visitors. Y.U.M. urban mobility test zone – A 4,000 m² area offering free test rides on more than 40 electric and internal-combustion scooters, mopeds, and quadricycles.

– A 4,000 m² area offering free test rides on more than 40 electric and internal-combustion scooters, mopeds, and quadricycles. Expanded gaming zone – The show’s largest gaming area to date featured eight full-motion simulators and saw heavy participation from younger attendees.

Experiential elements — temporary tattoo activations, live stages, start-up showcases, safety demonstrations with police agencies, and an adventure travel area — helped reinforce this year’s theme: “That’s Amore,” celebrating the passion connecting riders and manufacturers.

Improved access

A coordinated mobility plan with local transportation partners provided free parking, enhanced transit service, and rail discounts. Organizers credited these efforts with helping manage the surge in attendance and improving overall visitor flow.

“Beyond a trade fair”

EICMA President Pietro Meda and CEO Paolo Magri said the 2025 results solidify the show’s evolution into a full-scale global exhibition event that blends business, culture, and consumer experiences.

The 83rd edition of EICMA returns to Fiera Milano Rho, November 3–8, 2026.