Memorial celebration announced for Mert Lawwill

A public celebration of life has been scheduled for legendary flat track racer and motorcycle innovator Mert Lawwill, with organizers announcing plans for an Aug. 30 memorial event in Carson, California.

The motorcycle and mountain bike industry is mourning the loss of AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Legend Mert Lawwill, who passed away recently at age 85. (Photo credit: AMA Archives)

The event will be held at the Carson Center and is expected to bring together members of the motorcycle, bicycle, racing and adaptive riding communities to honor Lawwill’s life and legacy. Organizers say attendees will be required to pre-register once the official event website and RSVP system go live due to anticipated attendance limits at the venue.

The celebration will also feature the inaugural “Mert Lawwill Vintage Dirt Track Concours,” showcasing significant vintage dirt-track motorcycles from the 1960s through the early 1980s that reflect the era that defined Lawwill’s racing career. Owners interested in displaying qualifying motorcycles are expected to receive additional details on participation soon.

A commemorative event T-shirt and a limited-edition pencil drawing by artist Mike Gorrano will also be offered through donations supporting event expenses. Organizers say any remaining proceeds will benefit the Mert’s Hands fund, which helps provide prosthetic riding devices to riders in need.

A commemorative event T-shirt and a limited-edition pencil drawing will be offered through donations supporting event expenses. (Photo courtesy of artist Mike Gorrano)

Lawwill, the 1969 AMA Grand National Champion and a 1998 inductee into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, died earlier this month at age 85.

Lawwill earned 15 AMA Grand National victories during his professional racing career and became one of the defining figures of American flat track racing during the sport’s golden era.

Born in Boise, Idaho, Lawwill joined the Harley-Davidson factory racing team in 1964 and captured the AMA Grand National Championship in 1969. He also gained mainstream recognition through his appearance in the iconic 1971 motorcycle film On Any Sunday.

Mert Lawwill’s family and friends are working on finalizing the details of his memorial celebration, which was announced in a Facebook post on May 18. The celebration will take place on August 30 at the Carson Center in Carson, California.(Photo: Mert Lawwill/Facebook)

After retiring from racing in 1977 due to an inner-ear disorder, Lawwill became known for his work in motorcycle chassis development, mountain bike innovation and adaptive riding technology. He was inducted into the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame in 1997 and remained active in helping amputees and injured riders through prosthetic hand and riding device development.

Additional details regarding the memorial celebration and registration are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.