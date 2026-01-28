PSB was saddened to learn that Steve Jones, a respected powersports industry executive, consultant, and longtime dealer advocate, passed away Jan. 1, 2026. He was 77.

Jones spent decades working closely with powersports dealers across the western United States, earning a reputation as a trusted field leader, manufacturer representative and business coach. In addition to his executive and consulting roles, Jones was a contributor to Powersports Business and a frequent speaker at the magazine’s Accelerate Conferences, where he was known for his practical, dealer-focused insights on operations, customer experience and profitability.

His industry career included roles with U.S. Suzuki, Western Powersports, Polaris Industries and Gart Sutton & Associates before he launched his own consulting firm, SJ Consulting Inc.

Jones began his career in dealership operations before joining U.S. Suzuki as a field service technician, supporting dealers across large multi-state territories. He later joined Western Powersports as a Polaris factory representative and transitioned to Polaris Industries when the OEM brought that division in-house. Jones served as district sales manager for the Pacific Northwest until 2003, working directly with dealers on sales performance, network development and operational improvement.

In 2003, Jones partnered with Gart Sutton at Gart Sutton & Associates, where he developed a passion for dealer consulting and coaching. He later founded SJ Consulting Inc., advising powersports retailers on process improvement, customer service and long-term profitability. He remained active in consulting until shortly after being diagnosed with cancer in 2023, which his family said was linked to Agent Orange exposure during his military service in Vietnam.

Outside of his professional work, Jones was an avid motorcyclist, racer and outdoorsman who later turned his focus to bass fishing. He was also deeply committed to his family, faith and community, supporting Christian Living Ministries with his wife, Sandy.

Jones is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sandy; his daughter, Christina Smith; sons Jason Brown and Drew Brown; six grandchildren; and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and a daughter-in-law.

Jones leaves behind a lasting legacy in the powersports industry as a mentor, educator and advocate for dealers, whose influence extended from OEM boardrooms to dealership floors and industry conference stages.

For those who wish to leave a note or send flowers or plant a tree in his honor, visit his memorial page at Cloverdale Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on January 9, 2026.

Godspeed, Steve.