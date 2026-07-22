Polaris, Minnesota 4-H offers interactive ATV safety education for youth riders

Polaris is once again partnering with Minnesota 4-H to promote its youth ATV safety education by launching a new interactive safety program on 4-H’s online learning platform Clover.

Polaris in partnership with Minnesota 4-H, is expanding its youth ATV safety education with the launch of a new interactive safety adventure available on Clover, 4-H’s online learning platform.

The ATV Adventure Academy, titled Trailblazers, introduces youth to foundational safe-riding practices in an engaging, trail-themed digital environment. Built around interactive choices, animated sequences, and a trail map with progressive levels, the Trailblazers safety adventure immerses youth in scenarios that help them explore responsible riding practices, including selecting proper gear, making safer decisions, and recognizing trail signs.

“We provided feedback on the flow of the experience and age-appropriate play and questions,” says Minnesota 4-H ATV Safety Ambassador Rebecca Anderson. “I’ve personally learned that ATV safety is something that needs to be taught, not assumed. It’s important to me that other youth learn ATV safety as well.

While the content is geared towards youth ages 10-13, the adventure is open to anyone curious about ATV safety. It serves as an accessible starting point before moving on to Minnesota 4-H’s hands-on ATV safety programming, other state-certified training, and ATV Safety Institute certifications.

“Trailblazers is designed to meet youth riders at the beginning of their safety journey and help build their confidence through engaging, scenario-based learning.” — Korinne Caldwell, Polaris Employee Health and Safety Manager

The launch of this safety adventure marks the latest milestone in the long-standing collaboration between Polaris and Minnesota 4-H. Since 2019, the partnership has supported youth ATV and UTV safety education through hands‑on training, safety displays at farm safety events and county and state fairs, and expanded curriculum and volunteer training reaching more than 800,000 youth.