Arctic adds 28-year powersports veteran to team, strengthens sales leadership

Arctic Cat recently announced Avi Laub will take over as director of sales, an appointment the company says is a pivotal leadership role that will help drive Arctic’s continued growth, dealer engagement, and market expansion across the U.S.

Avi Laub joins Arctic Cat with more than 28 years of experience in the powersports industry, bringing a track record of sales leadership, strategic execution, and relationship building.

In his new role, Laub will lead Arctic Cat’s U.S. sales organization, focusing on strengthening dealer partnerships, expanding the dealer network, and accelerating growth across all product categories.

Laub joins Arctic Cat with more than 28 years of experience in the powersports industry, bringing a track record of sales leadership, strategic execution, and relationship building. Throughout his career, Laub has held positions that include district sales manager, regional sales manager, director of sales and, most recently, brand director for notible global brands.

“This team is the envy of the industry right now. I believe Arctic Cat has an incredible opportunity to build out our sales organization and our dealer network by partnering with the right people and quality businesses.” — Avi Laub

Arctic Cat leadership expressed enthusiasm about the appointment, citing Laub’s deep industry expertise and passion for customer and dealer success.

“We are very fortunate and excited to add somebody with Avi’s experience, knowledge, passion and talent to our team,” says Erik Nelson, vice president of sales. “His understanding of the dealer and sales rep experiences, combined with his ability to build positive relationships, makes him an ideal fit. Working together, our team will continue to build momentum for Arctic Cat and our dealers, knowing that our best days lie ahead.”

Arctic Cat says Laub’s appointment directly underscores the company’s commitment to dealer relationships and its ongoing efforts to identify the right partners to serve its customers’ communities.