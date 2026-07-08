North American snowmobile sales showed signs of stabilizing during the 2026 model year, but the industry continues to face long-term challenges tied to an aging customer base and declining vehicle registrations, according to data presented at the 58th Annual International Snowmobile Congress in Omaha, Nebraska.

ISMA data shows modest sales gains in 2026, but registrations continue to slip while industry works to attract younger riders. (Photos: ISMA)

The latest figures from the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association (ISMA) show worldwide new snowmobile sales reached 93,789 units in 2026, a slight increase from 92,387 units in 2025. Sales, however, remain well below the 112,650 units sold in 2024.

The U.S. market was essentially flat year over year, with dealers retailing 41,728 new snowmobiles in 2026 compared to 41,588 in 2025. Canadian sales increased to 36,160 units from 34,828 a year earlier, helping offset continued weakness in Europe and other international markets, where sales dipped slightly to 15,901 units.

While retail sales held steady, the overall riding population continued to contract. ISMA estimates there were approximately 1.165 million registered snowmobiles in the United States in 2026, down from about 1.2 million in 2025 and 1.215 million in 2024. Canadian registrations improved to roughly 709,000 units, up from 688,000 the previous year, although they also remain below 2024 levels.

The Midwest continues to dominate the U.S. market, accounting for 42% of new snowmobile sales in 2026, followed by the West at 31% and the Northeast at 27%. Across North America, the Midwest represented 40% of all sales. ISMA also identified Quebec, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and Ontario as the regions with the highest snowmobile registrations.

Perhaps the biggest concern for manufacturers and dealers remains rider demographics.

According to ISMA’s latest rider survey, the average snowmobiler is now 53 years old and has been riding for 31 years. Riders average more than 1,200 miles each season and spend approximately $3,131 annually on the sport. The typical rider is also highly engaged, with 85% belonging to a snowmobile club and 43% volunteering with one.

The organization is actively working to reverse the aging trend. Survey data presented at the congress showed newer participants are considerably younger, with average ages of 38 to 40 years old, suggesting recruitment efforts are beginning to reach a younger audience. ISMA’s strategic goals include growing participation, protecting trail access and driving engagement with the next generation of riders.

For powersports dealers, the research also reinforces snowmobilers’ value as multi-unit enthusiasts. More than half of riders also participate in boating and fishing, while 45% ride ATVs, 40% own side-by-sides and 27% also ride motorcycles, creating opportunities for dealerships that represent multiple powersports segments.

ISMA also highlighted its continued investment in the sport through advocacy and rider development. Since 2001, the association has distributed more than $1.6 million in grants supporting trail access, economic impact studies, government ride programs, safety initiatives and new rider recruitment.

Despite weather variability and an aging customer base, the latest figures suggest the North American snowmobile market has regained stability after a sharper post-pandemic correction. The industry’s next challenge will be converting younger enthusiasts into long-term riders while maintaining the highly engaged core customer base that continues to drive the market.