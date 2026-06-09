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EVP acquires TAPP Clutch, expands CVT drivetrain portfolio

The StaffJune 9, 2026

Evolution Powersports (EVP) announced June 1 that it has acquired TAPP Clutch, a British Columbia-based manufacturer known for its high-performance continuously variable transmission (CVT) clutch systems for powersports vehicles.

The acquisition formalizes a long-standing partnership between the two companies and brings TAPP’s clutch technology under the EVP umbrella. (Photo: TAPP Clutch USA)

The acquisition formalizes a long-standing partnership between the two companies and brings TAPP’s clutch technology under the EVP umbrella. EVP says the move will combine engineering, product development, and manufacturing resources to accelerate innovation in the UTV and off-road performance segments.

“Bringing TAPP Clutch into the EVP family is a natural evolution of our partnership,” says Dustin Heigl, managing partner of EVP. “We’ve worked closely together to deliver some of the most advanced clutching solutions in the industry. This acquisition allows us to streamline development, push innovation faster, and provide even greater value to our dealers and customers.”

Founded in Somerset, Wisconsin, EVP develops performance products for UTVs and off-road vehicles, including turbocharger systems, ECU tuning, engine packages, and drivetrain components.

Under the agreement, TAPP will continue operating as a standalone brand within EVP’s portfolio. The company says it plans to invest in additional product development, manufacturing capacity, and dealer support while maintaining availability of existing TAPP products for both UTV and snowmobile applications.

Future products are expected to be developed in conjunction with EVP’s broader performance lineup, creating integrated drivetrain and powertrain solutions for powersports enthusiasts and racers. (Photo: EVP/Facebook)

Future products are expected to be developed in conjunction with EVP’s broader performance lineup, creating integrated drivetrain and powertrain solutions for powersports enthusiasts and racers.

“This is an exciting next chapter for TAPP,” says Dave Forsythe, founder of TAPP Clutch. “Joining EVP allows the TAPP brand to scale technology and reach more customers while continuing to innovate at the highest level of CVT performance.”

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EVP says the acquisition strengthens its position in the performance drivetrain market as demand continues to grow for higher-powered UTV and snowmobile applications.

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The StaffJune 9, 2026

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