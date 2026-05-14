Michigan DNR raises snowmobile trail permit fees to $65

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced May 11 that snowmobile trail permit fees in the state will increase from $52 to $65 beginning this year as part of a required five-year Consumer Price Index adjustment.

Snowmobilers enjoy a morning ride along Trail No. 11 South in Gogebic County, Michigan. Starting this year, snowmobilers will have to pay an increased fee of $65 to ride the trail system. (Photo: Michigan DNR/Facebook)

According to the DNR, the fee adjustment is mandated by state statute and is based on inflation data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The updated fee will remain in place through the next five-year adjustment cycle.

State officials said the increase is intended to help keep funding aligned with rising operational costs tied to maintaining Michigan’s extensive snowmobile trail network.

Michigan’s snowmobile program is funded entirely through trail permit and registration revenue, with no additional taxpayer support. The funding supports trail grooming, maintenance, signage, enforcement and safety initiatives across the state’s snowmobile trail system.

Michigan is home to one of the largest interconnected snowmobile trail systems in the country, attracting riders from throughout the Midwest and Canada each winter.