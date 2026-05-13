Husqvarna announces refreshed motocross lineup for 2027
Husqvarna Mobility’s 2027 motocross lineup includes a range of machines from 50cc to 450cc with both two-stroke and four-stroke options, offering a motocross platform suitable for riders of all abilities.
The complete 2027 motocross range is updated with distinctive aesthetics. The light and agile chromium-molybdenum frames are now powder-coated white.
The lineup features advanced chassis and suspension technology, stability, and rider comfort. The latest WP XACT suspension components, combined with refined ergonomics, contribute to feedback and control across a wide range of riding conditions, from competitive track use to recreational riding.
Both the two-stroke and four-stroke — along with the three minicycles for young riders — are designed with a focus on ease of use and consistent, reliable performance across a variety of environments.
Two-stroke range
TC 125
TC 250
TC 300
Four-stroke range
FC 250
FC 350
FC 450
Technical highlights
- New white frames and fresh graphics create a distinctive look
- Updated powerplants and the latest AMA and FIM sound‑regulation compliance
- Latest WP XACT suspension
- Race-tested components from Brembo, ProTaper, Twin Air, and ODI
- Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires
- Throttle Body Injection on the two-stroke engines
- Two engine maps easily selectable from the Map Select Switch
- Quickshifter, traction control, and launch control on all four-stroke models
2027 minicycle line-up
TC 50
TC 65
TC 85 (19/16 & 17/14)
Technical highlights
- New white frames and fresh graphics to match the full-size machines
- TC 50: a new primary nut on the crankshaft with high-strength pre-coat improves durability
- TC 65: A revised power valve design
- TC 85: A new engine casing and kickstarter wheel
- Easily adjustable WP XACT forks and XACT PDS shock
- Maxxis MaxxCross MX-ST tires
- Adjustable ergonomics on the TC 50 and TC 65
- Quality race-tested components from Formula, Galfer, Excel, Neken, and ODI
The 2027 motocross and minicycle range will be available at authorized Husqvarna Mobility dealerships starting this spring. Visit the Husqvarna website for more information on the 2027 motocross and minicycle lineup.