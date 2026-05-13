Husqvarna announces refreshed motocross lineup for 2027

Husqvarna Mobility’s 2027 motocross lineup includes a range of machines from 50cc to 450cc with both two-stroke and four-stroke options, offering a motocross platform suitable for riders of all abilities.

Both the two-stroke and four-stroke — along with the three minicycles for young riders — are designed with a focus on ease of use and consistent, reliable performance across a variety of environments. (Photos: Husqvarna)

The complete 2027 motocross range is updated with distinctive aesthetics. The light and agile chromium-molybdenum frames are now powder-coated white.

The lineup features advanced chassis and suspension technology, stability, and rider comfort. The latest WP XACT suspension components, combined with refined ergonomics, contribute to feedback and control across a wide range of riding conditions, from competitive track use to recreational riding.

Both the two-stroke and four-stroke — along with the three minicycles for young riders — are designed with a focus on ease of use and consistent, reliable performance across a variety of environments.

Husqvarna FC 450

Two-stroke range

TC 125

TC 250

TC 300

Four-stroke range

FC 250

FC 350

FC 450

Technical highlights

New white frames and fresh graphics create a distinctive look

Updated powerplants and the latest AMA and FIM sound‑regulation compliance

Latest WP XACT suspension

Race-tested components from Brembo, ProTaper, Twin Air, and ODI

Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires

Throttle Body Injection on the two-stroke engines

Two engine maps easily selectable from the Map Select Switch

Quickshifter, traction control, and launch control on all four-stroke models

2027 minicycle line-up

TC 50

TC 65

TC 85 (19/16 & 17/14)

Technical highlights

New white frames and fresh graphics to match the full-size machines

TC 50: a new primary nut on the crankshaft with high-strength pre-coat improves durability

TC 65: A revised power valve design

TC 85: A new engine casing and kickstarter wheel

Easily adjustable WP XACT forks and XACT PDS shock

Maxxis MaxxCross MX-ST tires

Adjustable ergonomics on the TC 50 and TC 65

Quality race-tested components from Formula, Galfer, Excel, Neken, and ODI

Husqvarna TC 50

The 2027 motocross and minicycle range will be available at authorized Husqvarna Mobility dealerships starting this spring. Visit the Husqvarna website for more information on the 2027 motocross and minicycle lineup.