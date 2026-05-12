Moto Morini enters lightweight ADV battle with new Vettore 450

Moto Morini is expanding its adventure motorcycle lineup with the launch of the new Vettore 450, a lightweight ADV model aimed at riders seeking premium features and off-road capability at an entry-level price point.

Moto Morini says the Vettore 450 was engineered to balance highway comfort with true off-road capability, targeting one of the fastest-growing segments in the powersports industry. (Photos: Moto Morini USA)

Announced in January from the company’s U.S. headquarters in Irvine, California, the Vettore 450 arrives as a purpose-built middleweight adventure motorcycle featuring a new chassis platform, long-travel KYB suspension, tubeless spoked wheels, and a 449cc parallel twin engine.

Moto Morini says the Vettore 450 was engineered to balance highway comfort with true off-road capability, targeting one of the fastest-growing segments in the powersports industry.

At the heart of the motorcycle is a liquid-cooled 449cc parallel twin featuring a 270-degree crankshaft configuration that produces a claimed 45 horsepower and 31 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission and slipper-assist clutch designed to improve control on technical terrain and during aggressive downshifting.

The Vettore 450 arrives as a purpose-built middleweight adventure motorcycle featuring a new chassis platform, long-travel KYB suspension, tubeless spoked wheels, and a 449cc parallel twin engine.

The Vettore 450 rides on a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel combination fitted with CST tires, while suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable 41mm KYB inverted forks with 8.2 inches of travel and a KYB rear shock offering preload and rebound adjustment with 7.5 inches of travel.

Braking components include a radial-mounted four-piston front caliper with a 320mm rotor and a two-piston rear setup with a 255mm rotor. Rider aids include switchable ABS, traction control, and two selectable ride modes.

The bike also features a rally-inspired design with a narrow seat-to-tank junction, six-position adjustable handlebars, full LED lighting, an adjustable windscreen, and standard adventure-focused equipment, including hand guards, a skid plate, and a center stand.

The Vettore 450 joins a growing field of lightweight adventure motorcycles as manufacturers continue targeting riders looking for approachable, versatile machines capable of both commuting and off-road travel.

Technology highlights include a six-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, integrated navigation support, and USB-A and USB-C charging ports.

Moto Morini is positioning the Vettore 450 aggressively on price, announcing an MSRP of $6,499. The motorcycle will also be backed by the company’s three-year unlimited-mile warranty program.

The Vettore 450 joins a growing field of lightweight adventure motorcycles as manufacturers continue targeting riders looking for approachable, versatile machines capable of both commuting and off-road travel.