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KYMCO USA rolls out Downtown GT 350i scooter to dealers

The StaffMay 6, 2026

KYMCO USA has introduced the Downtown GT 350i, a new middleweight scooter aimed at expanding opportunities for dealers targeting both urban commuters and longer-distance riders.

Positioned as a step up from the brand’s 125cc offering, the Downtown GT 350i is powered by a 321cc SOHC liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine producing 28.2 horsepower. (Photos: KYMCO USA)

Positioned as a step up from the brand’s 125cc offering, the Downtown GT 350i is powered by a 321cc SOHC liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine producing 28.2 horsepower. The model aims to balance agility for city riding with stability for highway use, broadening its appeal across multiple consumer segments.

A seven-inch TFT digital display and keyless ignition system further enhance the unit’s tech-forward positioning.

The scooter arrives with a suite of premium features increasingly expected in the category, including traction control, ABS braking, and an Emergency Stop Signal system that flashes rear lights under hard braking. A seven-inch TFT digital display and keyless ignition system further enhance the unit’s tech-forward positioning.

Available in Starry Night Blue, Flat Brown, and Black, the Downtown GT 350i is now shipping to authorized dealers nationwide with a starting MSRP of $6,599.

For dealers, the addition strengthens KYMCO’s street-focused lineup with a higher-displacement option designed to capture riders seeking more performance without stepping into full motorcycle categories.

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The StaffMay 6, 2026

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