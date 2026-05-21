Traffic Log Pro adds AI communication tools to CRM platform

Traffic Log Pro announced the launch of new integrated artificial intelligence features within its CRM platform, expanding its dealer communication and automated marketing capabilities for powersports dealerships.

The company said the new “Reply with TLP-AI” functionality is now available to all current Traffic Log Pro dealers at no additional cost. (Photo: Traffic Logic Pro)

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said the new “Reply with TLP-AI” functionality officially launched May 18 and is now available to all current Traffic Log Pro dealers at no additional cost.

Traffic Log Pro, an OEM-certified and mobile-focused CRM platform designed specifically for powersports dealerships, said the AI tools are intended to help sales teams respond to leads faster while maintaining professional communication standards.

The new features are integrated directly into the platform’s email and text messaging systems and include:

Quick message refinement

AI-generated suggested replies

Instant grammar correction

Professional tone adjustments

Expanded response generation from brief notes

“Traffic Log Pro has always been dedicated to helping powersports dealerships move faster and sell more,” says Paul Newman, director of sales for Traffic Log Pro. “By providing these AI tools at no cost, we are ensuring our dealers stay ahead of the curve, maintain OEM compliance, and spend less time on admin work and more time closing deals.”

The company says the update builds on Traffic Log Pro’s existing suite of dealership tools, which includes lead management, automated marketing, and reputation management services. The CRM platform is designed for both powersports and marine dealerships across North America.

The announcement comes as dealership technology providers increasingly integrate AI-driven communication and automation tools into CRM and customer engagement platforms to help dealers improve response times and customer retention.