Staying competitive in the AI era: A retailer’s survival guide

By Eleanor Hecks

This article originally appeared in the May issue of Powersports Business

Retailers face many challenges as the market grows and technology advances, including rising costs and improved competition. AI tools can make it easier for retailers to compete in the new business market by allowing them to use the same resources as industry giants. AI enhances the customer experience while making a small retailer’s operations smarter and more efficient.

How AI in retail works

The primary purpose of AI in retail is to identify customer patterns through recognition and data analysis. Once it identifies a consumer’s shopping habits, it can personalize their experience and potentially lead them to purchase the retailer’s product or service. AI also automates simple tasks and provides predictive analytics to streamline a small retailer’s operations and help them remain competitive with big retailers.

One of the main misconceptions about AI is that it replaces humans. However, AI acts more as an assistant to human employees. An AI tool often makes it easier for a worker to complete tasks and focus on more important items. Industry giants and consumers are already using AI, so small retailers should embrace it as well.

How small retailers can stay competitive

As AI enters the industry, both large and small companies can use it to achieve similar outcomes rather than drastically different ones.

The challenge for small retailers, though, is not just adopting the tools but building the internal capacity to use them effectively. This is why technological literacy has been identified as one of the fastest-growing professional skills: employers increasingly need team members who can interpret AI insights, configure platforms, and translate data into action. Small retailers should prioritize training current employees or hiring specialists who can handle AI implementation and data interpretation. With the right expertise in place, the following tools and strategies become far more effective.

Predict customer behavior

One valuable attribute of some AI tools is their ability to analyze sales data and spot trends. They use this information to predict what the consumer will buy next. Small retailers can use this tool to send targeted ads and product recommendations directly to customers who are similar.

AI can enhance a small retailer’s ability to market to customers effectively, allowing for personalized outreach that aligns with consumer preferences and buying patterns. Investing in these predictive capabilities enables small businesses to stay competitive and responsive to consumer needs.

Enhance inventory management

Small retailers can use AI predictive analytics to manage their inventory more accurately. These tools use seasonal purchasing knowledge and emerging trends to predict how much inventory businesses should order to keep up with demand. This feature also helps small retailers avoid overspending and the need for urgent restocking.

Streamline warehouse labor

AI streamlines warehouse labor by examining workers’ abilities and utilizing scheduling to create the optimal team. When competent employees work together, they can complete warehouse tasks faster and improve overall efficiency. This AI helps small retailers avoid critical mistakes in warehouse operations that can affect delivery times and product quality.

Detect potential fraud

Small retailers can leverage AI-based fraud detection to identify suspicious shoppers and block them before they make fraudulent purchases or complete fake product or service reviews. The feature gives businesses peace of mind and prevents further issues that could halt operations.

Optimize data for AI searches

AI tools can help small retailers rank higher in AI searches. Recent studies show that almost 60% of shoppers use AI to find and purchase products. Businesses should consider AI searches as the new model for search engine optimization. Specific AI tools can help small retailers better align their offerings with AI search results.

Embrace AI in retail

AI is a valuable tool for empowering small retailers, as competitors and customers use it to enhance operations and find products. Small retailers should embrace the future and leverage AI as a competitive advantage.

Eleanor Hecks is a small business writer and researcher with a particular passion for ecommerce and retail. She currently serves as Designerly Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, where she shares how retail and ecommerce businesses can enhance their online storefronts and stay safe online.