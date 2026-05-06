Moto Morini deploys AI sales agent to boost dealer leads

Moto Morini is leaning into artificial intelligence to strengthen its connection with U.S. consumers and dealers, announcing the rollout of an AI-powered sales agent on its website.

The AI sales agent is now live and supports Moto Morini’s U.S. lineup, including the X-Cape 1200 (above). (Photo: Moto Morini USA)

Developed by Ekho, the tool is designed to engage shoppers in real time on MotoMoriniUSA.com — answering product questions, qualifying purchase intent, and routing leads directly to dealers across the brand’s expanding U.S. network.

For Moto Morini, the move addresses a familiar challenge tied to rapid growth: increasing website traffic, rising consumer inquiries, and more leads than traditional contact forms can efficiently handle.

The AI agent replaces static lead forms with conversational interactions, helping guide potential buyers to the right model based on riding style, experience level, and budget. Each interaction is automatically qualified before being passed along to a dealer, providing what the company describes as a “warm handoff” that allows dealership staff to focus on closing sales rather than vetting leads.

“We looked at a lot of options for handling online leads, and most of them amounted to little more than enhanced forms,” says Chris McGee, COO of Moto Morini Motorcycles. “Ekho was different. It actually talks to the customer, understands what they’re looking for, answers questions and gets them to the right dealer ready to buy.”

Ekho co-founder and CEO Rowan Mockler said the partnership highlights how OEMs can use AI to modernize the digital retail experience while supporting dealer networks with higher-quality leads.

By engaging the buyer the moment they land on MotoMoriniUSA.com — answering product questions, surfacing the right model, and qualifying intent in a real conversation — the AI Sales Agent helps Moto Morini convert interest into a confident, brand-aligned buyer before the dealer handoff. The dealer still closes the sale, but the buyer arrives already sold on Moto Morini. (Image: Ekho)

Founded in 1937 by Alfonso Morini, Moto Morini is one of Italy’s historic motorcycle brands, known for its blend of design and performance. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California, for its U.S. operations, with European headquarters in Milan, Italy.

According to its May 4 press release, the AI sales agent is now live and supports Moto Morini’s U.S. lineup, including the X-Cape 1200, X-Cape 700, and Calibro 700 models.