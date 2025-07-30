The 2026 X-Cape 700 adds more power to Moto’s distinct Italian style

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Moto Morini just released its all-new and redesigned 2026 X-Cape 700, in what the company says is a leap forward into the next generation of adventure riding.

The 2026 X-Cape 700 features a long-travel suspension that is tuned for excellent handling, stability, and improved rider comfort. (Photos: Moto Morini)

The X-Cape 700 features distinctive Italian styling, advanced technology, improved handling and rideability, high-end components, and a brand-new engine platform.

Moto Morini — which just entered the U.S. market in January 2023 — says the heart of the X-Cape 700 is its 693cc liquid-cooled DOHC parallel-twin engine. It delivers 70 horsepower and 50.2 lb of torque, with smooth power delivery across the powerband. The six-speed transmission and new slipper clutch provide easy shifting and fingertip traction management. The newly designed 2-into-1 exhaust offers a deep, throaty growl without fatigue during long stints in the saddle.

The X-Cape 700 includes a glove-friendly, high-resolution 7-inch full-color TFT display with an intuitive interface and lightning-fast processor speed. The simplified thumb controls operate the interchangeable ride modes between dirt and road. Bluetooth connectivity allows access to calls, music, helmet communications, and enhanced turn-by-turn navigation systems via a smartphone app. Additionally, the X-Cape 700 features a forward-facing camera with smartphone connectivity and weather-tight, USB-A and USB-C ports.

The X-Cape 700 comes in two colors, Italia Red and Carrara White.

The bike’s new long-travel suspension is tuned for excellent handling, stability, and improved rider comfort. Fully adjustable, Marzocchi 50 mm USD forks with 6.9 inches of travel and a new KYB rear mono-shock with revised damping and 6.5 inches of travel, with an easy preload hand adjuster, as well as adjustable rebound damping.

The black tubeless spoked wheels are 19 inches in the front and 17 inches in the rear and come mounted with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR premium adventure tires. The Brembo braking system with dual 298mm front discs and 2-piston calipers commands braking power and control in any condition. The switchable on/off ABS allows the rider to choose their setting for confidence and agility.

The X-Cape 700 provides real-world ADV ergonomics and rider comfort, with a seat height of 33.3 inches. The tapered handlebars offer six-point adjustments for a personalized riding position and come mounted with durable hand guards and a height-adjustable windscreen.

The X-Cape 700 has contemporary bodywork, slim LED lighting, unique graphics, and colorways in Italia Red or Carrara White.

The X-Cape 700 starts with an MSRP of $8,299 and a three-year, unlimited-miles warranty.