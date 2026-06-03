Marine Corps awards Polaris $98M for lightweight UTV production

The United States Marine Corps has awarded Polaris and its government and defense division a five-year, $98 million contract to continue production and delivery of the MRZR Alpha ultra-light tactical vehicle, Polaris’ most advanced light tactical UTV.

Used for providing critical off-road mobility for infantry, reconnaissance, and logistics units, the Marines currently have a fleet of more than 500 MRZR Alpha ULTVs. (Photo: Polaris)

Designed for enhanced payload capacity, tactical air transport, and off-road performance, the MRZR enables rapid unit deployment and maneuverability across difficult terrain while reducing logistical demand.

The new contract also includes the MRZR Alpha 5kW exportable-power variant, along with funding for continued support from Polaris engineering and logistics teams. The availability of 5kW of exportable power at 24 volts does not compromise the vehicle’s original purpose, maintaining the capability to haul two liters and other mission-critical supplies.

Used for providing critical off-road mobility for infantry, reconnaissance, and logistics units, the Marines currently have a fleet of more than 500 MRZR Alpha ULTVs.

“The ULTV is a highly capable and configurable platform that enhances Marine Corps readiness across the board … And we’ve worked closely with the engineering team at Polaris to expand on its capabilities even further.” — Jennifer Moore, program manager and program acquisition executive, Marines Corps.

Engineered for rapid deployment, the MRZR Alpha ULTV is an internally transportable vehicle, capable of being carried inside MV-22 and CH-53 helicopters. This versatile allows Marine units to maintain high mobility in contested or anti-access environments.

Throughout the 1980s and ’90s, the United States military’s rising demand for off-road vehicles made Polaris the first powersports manufacturer to produce militarized vehicles for the U.S. special forces and the U.S. Army. Eventually, this led to the founding of Polaris Government and Defense in 2005.

“Marines are known for adapting quickly and expect the same level of performance from the MRZR Alpha ULTV. This new contract enables us to continue leveraging our off-road engineering expertise to meet their evolving operational needs,” adds Erin Telander, defense program manager for Polaris Government and Defense. “Polaris has been solving mobility challenges for its military customers worldwide for decades – with a significant number of those advancements made in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps over the last 10 years.”