Patrick Industries merges with Lippert Components’ parent, LCI

Marine and powersports component solutions provider Patrick Industries recently announced an all-stock merger with LCI Industries, a global supplier of engineered components to the outdoor recreation and transportation markets.

In its latest financial filing, Patrick reported net sales of $1.04 billion for the second quarter, down less than 1% from 2Q 2025. Strong growth in marine, powersports, and housing largely offset a 15% revenue decline in the RV segment, the company said. (File photo)

Operating primarily through its subsidiary, Lippert Components, LCI engineers OEM and aftermarket components primarily for the RV and marine industries. Based in Indiana, the publicly traded Patrick Industries supplies products and systems to OEMs across recreational vehicles, marine, powersports, and manufactured housing,

Under the agreement, LCI shareholders will receive 1.2440 shares of Patrick common stock for each share of LCI common stock they own. Following completion of the transaction, Patrick shareholders will own approximately 52% of the combined company and LCI shareholders will own approximately 48%.

“The merger brings together two companies with complementary product portfolios and longstanding partnerships with customers and stakeholders,” says Patrick CEO Andy Nemeth, who is now chief executive of the newly combined company. “Together, Patrick and Lippert will serve a diverse range of OEMs and consumers in outdoor enthusiasts, transportation, and other markets through a broader portfolio of brands, more efficient operations, enhanced R&D investment, and commercialization capabilities.

In its latest financial filing, Patrick reported net sales of $1.04 billion for the second quarter, down less than 1% from 2Q 2025. Strong growth in marine, powersports, and housing largely offset a 15% revenue decline in the RV segment, the company said.