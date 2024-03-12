Patrick Industries appoints Andy Roeder as CFO

Patrick Industries, Inc. announced that Andy Roeder has been appointed executive vice president of finance, chief financial officer, and treasurer. Roeder’s tenure began on March 5.

Andy Roeder has been named CFO of Patrick Industries and brings a wealth of experience from his prior tenure at Polaris Boats and Bennington Marine. (Photo: Patrick Industries, LinkedIn)

“We are delighted to announce that Andy will be joining Patrick’s leadership team after a robust search process that encompassed strong candidates, both internal and external,” says Andy Nemeth, CEO of Patrick. “Andy brings a wealth of experience with him to lead the Company’s finance function as we pursue our strategic vision within the Outdoor Enthusiast and Housing markets we serve. We believe his experience, industry knowledge, and tremendous skillset will enable us to continue our trajectory and drive a solid financial foundation as we continue to deploy capital and accelerate our growth in these markets. We are excited to welcome him to the Patrick family.”

Prior to joining Patrick, Roeder served as CFO of Polaris Boats from 2018 to the present. Prior to his role at Polaris, Inc., he was the CFO of Bennington Marine from 2016 to 2018 and the director of financial planning and analysis for Bennington from 2014 to 2015. Roeder began his career with Ernst & Young in 2000 and, during his tenure, was promoted to successive roles with greater responsibility. He received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Indiana University and his Master of Science in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame.

“I am thrilled to be joining Patrick as I take the next step in my career and look forward to contributing to the Company and its leadership team as we strive together to become the supplier of choice to the Outdoor Enthusiast and Housing markets,” Roeder comments. “I want to thank the entire Polaris team for their amazing support over the years and in my continued professional development and for allowing me the incredible opportunity to develop and grow in their wonderful and talented organization. This is an exciting time to be joining Patrick and given my experience in public accounting, the marine industry, and public company management, I’m excited to support the Company’s objectives for profitable organic and strategic growth.”

“We want to sincerely thank Matt Filer, who served as our interim CFO since May 2023, allowing us the opportunity to patiently search for our permanent CFO while still driving and delivering on our strategic plan,” Nemeth continues. “Matt stepped into the role and performed these additional duties and responsibilities expertly and professionally, especially in light of the dynamic conditions and challenges our end markets faced last year. During his tenure as Interim CFO, Matt was instrumental in leading the finance function with our team with a focus on operational improvements and utilization of data insights to drive business results. Matt will resume his previous role and growth trajectory as senior vice president of finance in addition to taking on the role of corporate controller while providing support to Andy as he begins his new role.”