Stark Future adds Quick to global communications team

Electric motorcycle maker Stark Future recently appointed Dan Quick as the new global media director, adding to its global communications team.

Dan Quick is Stark Future’s new global media director. (Photo: LinkedIn)

Quick brings plenty of experience from the motorcycle and mobility industries. He most recently served as director of global communications at Zero Motorcycles, where he led global media strategies and partnerships for one of the world’s leading electric motorcycle brands. Before that, Quick held leadership roles as senior manager of marketing communications at Zero Motorcycles and head of marketing at Specialized Bicycle Components.

At Stark, Quick will work closely with the marketing, sales, creative, and brand communications teams to ensure that media efforts boost awareness, drive customer engagement, and support sales performance globally. He will drive the company’s global media strategy and expand its presence across both endemic and non-endemic media platforms.

“His track record in crafting impactful storytelling, building meaningful media relationships, and leading highly successful product and brand campaigns aligns perfectly with our mission to amplify the Stark brand worldwide,” says Benjamin Cobb, director of brand communications. “His expertise will also help strengthen Stark’s media partnerships and reporting processes, delivering measurable results for our brand and partners.”