Stark Future records first profitable month and all-time high revenue



Stark Future SL recently announced a milestone achievement in June 2024: its first month of EBITDA profitability within four years of its inception. The company also celebrated an all-time high revenue of 10.4 million EUR and an EBITDA of 210,000 EUR, underscoring its growth and operational efficiency.

Stark Future says it has reached this level of profitability much faster than many of its peers in the EV industry. (Photos: Stark Future SL)

“Reaching EBITDA profitability ahead of our forecast is a monumental accomplishment for Stark Future. It showcases our team’s dedication, strategic vision, and the strong market demand for our innovative products. This milestone not only validates our business model as sustainable but also propels us further on our mission to revolutionize the motorcycle industry.” Anton Wass, CEO of Stark Future SL



CFO Thomas Martin adds: “As we celebrate our record-breaking sales exceeding 10 million EUR this month and our first positive EBITDA, we are thrilled to demonstrate a clear path towards a profitable future. This milestone is a testament to our robust growth and operational excellence. We are confident that every investor can be proud to be a part of our journey as we continue to pave the way for even greater achievements and opportunities.”

Stark plans to launch the first road-legal models in 2025.

Stark Future’s achievement of reaching EBITDA profitability earlier than projected is attributed to lower-than-anticipated costs and higher revenue.

