Rollick adds more features to its lead engagement platform

Rollick, a marketing technology solutions provider for the RV, marine, and powersports industries, is adding more features to its RollickNurture product due to the growing support from OEMs and dealers.

RollickNurture is Rollick’s lead engagement platform. The new enhancements is designed to maximize consumer engagement and drive sales, providing dealers and OEMs with advanced nurturing functionality.

Rollick says the popularity of RollickNurture has grown significantly over the past year, with more than 1,000 dealers now incorporating it into their sales development process. According to Rollick’s Future of Buying study, which surveyed over 27,000 recreational shoppers, 52% of these digital shoppers expect personalized emails that address their specific questions, and 65% expect a same-day response.

“At Rollick, we are committed to delivering a nurture product that maximizes consumer engagement and helps move them along in the process to deliver a sale ultimately,” says Pete Eppele, chief product officer at Rollick.

“These enhancements we’re making to RollickNurture are a testament to our dedication to providing dealers and OEMs with the tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive market.” — Pete Eppele

Enhanced features of the RollickNurture product include:

Available Today

Inventory inclusion – Nurture emails can now include links to inventory listings on the dealer’s website that match the shopper’s vehicle of interest.

Coming in Q3

Owner nurture streams – For nurtured leads that convert to a tracked sale, dealers will now have another “set it and forget it” way to stay engaged during the ownership stage. This new email stream will contain “call to actions” (CTAs) to drive service appointments, parts, and accessories purchases, and repeat vehicle purchases.

Coming in Q4

Nurture emails will adapt to include content that is specific to the customer, their vehicle of interest, and their buying journey. Examples of dynamic content include:

Available promotions – Nurture emails will incorporate currently available promotions supplied by OEMs, financing providers, and even the company itself. Through an initial launch of this functionality via an OEM program, this feature grew click-through rates by 30%, allowing dealers to capture consumer interest with timely and relevant offers.

Two other enhancements Rollick is exploring via pilot programs are AI-based concierge calling and third-party data append. With AI-based concierge calling, dealers would have the option to add functionality that leverages professionally trained AI agents to contact prospects immediately after a lead is submitted, thereby scheduling an appointment.

Third-party data append involves attaching demographic, psychographic, and personal interest data to a prospect to deliver more personalized and engaging creative content within nurture communications.

“RollickNurture has had a tremendous impact on our closing rate. The future ability to further personalize our emails and include promotions has the potential to improve an already great product significantly,” says Sam Dobson.