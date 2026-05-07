Motorcycle safety and advocacy leaders offer free e-bike course throughout May

To meet that growing need and support safe riding in communities across the country, PeopleForBikes and the Motorcycle Safety Foundation are offering free access to their interactive online eBike eCourse.

The course helps riders get ready for real-world eBike riding, from choosing the right bike and quality gear to navigating traffic and riding with friends. (Photo: Motorcycle Safety Foundation

In celebration of Bicycle Month, eBike eCourse will allow free access to its premium online eBike safety course — a $35.99 value — throughout May.

The course covers the basics of e-bike ownership and rules of the road and includes practice drills to help riders build confidence and improve their skills.

The course helps riders get ready for real-world e-bike riding, from choosing the right bike and quality gear to navigating traffic and riding with friends.

“This course is designed to help riders better understand their e-bikes and make informed decisions on the road,” adds Christy LaCurelle, president and CEO of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. “When more people have access to quality safety education, entire communities benefit. We’re proud to work with PeopleForBikes to make this course free during May Bicycle Month and help more riders get the knowledge they need to ride safer.”

Visit here to register for free access through May. Upon completion, riders get a certificate. Those who complete the eBike eCourse during May Bicycle Month will also receive a 30% discount on bicycle helmets from Troy Lee Designs.

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