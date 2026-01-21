ATVe-bikeElectricLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

FRP brings next-gen mini bikes and retro-styled ATV to AIMExpo

The StaffJanuary 21, 2026

FRP rolled into AIMExpo with three prototypes that showcased the manufacturer’s evolving product strategy, as it continues to establish itself as a powersports brand focused on making outdoor riding more accessible.

FRP aims to establish itself as a powersports brand focused on making outdoor riding more accessible. (Photos: FRP)

Leading the display is the GMB220, a higher-capacity evolution of FRP’s widely adopted GMB100 mini bike. Equipped with a 212cc engine, the GMB220 is designed for those who seek a longer ride time and improved performance on steeper or more technical terrain. The mini bike features front and rear hydraulic disc brakes and upgraded front suspension to enhance stability and control.

FRP GMB220

Also on display is FRP’s M3 electric mini bike prototype, developed for riders ages 14 and older. Powered by a 48-volt, 21-amp-hour system, the M3 is engineered for smooth, predictable power delivery and simplified ownership. Features include hydraulic disc brakes, integrated lighting, a digital display with app connectivity and a built-in storage compartment.

FRP M3 Electric Model

Completing the lineup is a 40cc ATV concept that draws inspiration from late-1980s sport ATVs. The design incorporates squared-off bodywork and exposed frame elements while updating materials and construction to meet the expectations of modern riders.

FRP vintage inspired 40cc ATV

“With our current hero product generating millions of views and extensive rider feedback, AIMExpo 2026 allows us to show how our product line is evolving,” says Wei Huang, founder and CEO of FRP. “These prototypes represent our belief that a bike should grow with the rider rather than being outgrown.”

