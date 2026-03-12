A small Nebraska powersports builder is gaining national attention after a social media interaction led to a custom ATV build for actor and comedian Dax Shepard.

Corey Kruse, owner of CK Powersports, is building a heavily modified vintage Honda Pilot ATV for actor Dax Shepard after the celebrity responded to one of Kruse’s social media posts. (Photo: CK Powersports/YouTube screenshot)

According to reporting by KOLN-TV, Corey Kruse, owner of CK Powersports in Lincoln, Nebraska, is building a heavily modified vintage Honda Pilot FL400R for Shepard after the celebrity responded to one of Kruse’s social media posts.

Kruse, who refurbishes and sells used ATVs, motorcycles and other powersports vehicles, had posted a video showcasing one of his upgraded Honda Pilot builds when Shepard unexpectedly commented on the post.

“He was like, ‘BUILD ME ONE!!,’” Kruse told KOLN-TV. “At first I thought it was kind of a joke, but then after messaging back and forth it was like, ‘Oh wow, he’s serious.’”

High-performance build

Kruse said the custom build significantly upgrades the original machine while preserving its classic appearance. The vintage Honda Pilot originally came equipped with a 400cc two-stroke engine, but Kruse replaced the powerplant with an 800cc Rotax snowmobile engine from a Ski-Doo. The new setup is expected to produce roughly 140 horsepower — more than triple the output of the original configuration.

“He was like, 100% yes,” Kruse said of Shepard’s interest in the project. “He told me he’d driven a bunch of Pilots when he was younger but never owned one. It was kind of a childhood dream. He said he wanted one with a bunch of horsepower.”

The project required stripping the machine down to the frame and rebuilding it with modern components. According to Kruse, the build includes powder-coated chassis components, upgraded suspension and shocks, improved braking systems and a custom seat mount.

Despite the extensive upgrades, the vehicle will maintain a largely original look.

“It’s going to look stock, but it’s not going to drive stock,” Kruse said, describing the project as a “resto-mod” that blends classic styling with modern performance.

Delivery planned in Nashville

Kruse said the project began in October but was delayed by parts availability, with some key components not arriving until early February.

Once complete, he plans to personally deliver the custom Honda Pilot to Shepard in Nashville later this month. Shepard also purchased a stock Honda Odyssey FL350 as part of the deal.

Kruse told KOLN-TV he plans to document the delivery and handoff on the CK Powersports YouTube channel.

Vintage machines gain attention

The project highlights renewed enthusiasm among enthusiasts for classic ATVs from the 1980s, particularly machines like the Honda Pilot and Odyssey that have become collectible in recent years. For custom builders and restoration shops, social media exposure has increasingly become a pathway to high-profile projects and new customers — sometimes from unexpected places.