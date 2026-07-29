Volara Motorsports Group has acquired the assets of the bankrupt three-wheeler manufacturer Arcimoto and is launching a new nationwide electric-vehicle service network to support orphaned EV brands.

The company says E-Garage will initially serve owners of Arcimoto vehicles and Monday Motorbikes, with plans to expand service offerings to additional third-party electric vehicle brands in the coming months. (Photo: Volara Motosports Group)

The Austin, Texas-based holding company announced that it has formed Monday Mobility Group, a new division that combines the Arcimoto assets with its newly created E-Garage service network. The first E-Garage location will open in Eugene, Oregon, where Arcimoto was founded and where many of the company’s three-wheeled electric vehicles remain in operation.

According to Volara, the acquisition includes Arcimoto’s parts inventory, tooling and technical expertise, allowing the company to immediately provide certified service, genuine replacement parts and warranty support for Arcimoto owners.

Arcimoto, based in Eugene, Oregon, gained attention for its tandem-seat, three-wheeled and utility electric vehicles, but ceased operations after years of financial challenges. (Photo: Arcimoto/YouTube screenshot)

“The Arcimoto assets provided the foundation for E-Garage,” says Christian Okonsky, founder and CEO of Volara Motorsports Group. “Opening our first location in Eugene is intentional: it’s home to one of the highest concentrations of Arcimoto vehicles on the road, and it will serve as headquarters of the newly formed Monday Mobility Group.”

The company says E-Garage will initially serve owners of Arcimoto vehicles and Monday Motorbikes, with plans to expand service offerings to additional third-party electric vehicle brands in the coming months.

Dwayne Lum, CEO of Monday Mobility Group, said the network is designed to address a growing problem within the electric mobility market.

New business model?

The move highlights a potential new business model centered on supporting electric vehicles after OEMs exit the market. As several startup EV manufacturers have struggled in recent years, owners of discontinued products have increasingly faced challenges obtaining parts and qualified service.

The acquisition marks the latest effort to preserve support for Arcimoto’s remaining vehicles while creating a broader service platform for the light electric mobility segment. (Photo: Volara Motorsports Group)

Volara said it intends to expand the E-Garage network into additional markets nationwide as it adds more electric mobility brands to its service portfolio.

Arcimoto, based in Eugene, gained attention for its tandem-seat, three-wheeled electric Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV), but ceased operations after years of financial challenges. The acquisition marks the latest effort to preserve support for the brand’s remaining vehicles while creating a broader service platform for the light electric mobility segment.