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Volara Motorsports acquires e-mobility manufacturer Monday Motorbikes

The StaffJune 18, 2026

Automotive and powersports investment firm Volara Motorsports Group announced the acquisition of electric lifestyle mobility manufacturer Monday Motorbikes, further diversifying Volara’s portfolio and establishing a new vertical in urban mobility.

Monday Motorbikes offers a range of electric bikes that blend premium design with everyday usability. The brand’s product lineup features a range of entry-level micro e-bikes to moped-class electric two-wheelers.

The acquisition is Volara’s first move into the electric two-wheel segment, complementing its existing portfolio of automotive, motorsports, and off-road brands. Volara believes consumer demand for electric mobility is accelerating across urban and recreational markets, and view Monday Motorbikes as a high-growth platform with a large runway for product expansion and international distribution.

“Monday Motorbikes is exactly the type of brand we built Volara to acquire — authentic, design-forward, and operating in a category with enormous long-term potential,” says Volara’s founder and CEO Christian Okonsky. “Electric mobility is not a trend; it is the future of how people move through cities and enjoy the open road.”

Under Volara’s ownership, Monday Motorbikes will gain access to expanded operational infrastructure, capital resources, full marketing execution and global distribution capabilities that have driven growth across the company’s broader brand portfolio. The brand will operate as an independent subsidiary.


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The StaffJune 18, 2026

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