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Stark’s e-motorcycles have strong showing at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

The StaffJune 11, 2026

Over four days of competition at Austria’s Iron Giant during the 2026 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Stark Future delivered its strongest hard enduro performance to date, sweeping the REMUS Rocket Ride podium, placing three riders inside the Prologue top ten, and finishing the world’s toughest one-day hard enduro race with two riders inside the overall top twelve.

Sébastien Tortelli took victory after winning every qualifying heat and securing the holeshot in the final. (Photo: Stark Future)

This was the first year the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo allowed electric motorcycles to compete directly alongside combustion-engine entrants under the same sporting and technical regulations.

Competing on Stark Varg electric motorcycles, Stark Racing Director Sébastien Tortelli took victory after winning every qualifying heat and securing the holeshot in the final. Marc Sans finished second, David Herbreteau third, and Austrian guest rider Ossi Reisinger fourth.

“Winning the Rocket Ride was special, but what made me most proud was seeing the entire team perform throughout the week. We came here to compete, not to participate,” Tortelli said after the race.

Stark finished three racers in the top 10 during the Iron Road Prologue, and Stark’s Eddie Karlsson finished ninth overall in The Main Event, which saw only 15 riders finish out of the 500 that started the race. Teammate Toby Martyn finished the race in 12th place.

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The StaffJune 11, 2026

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