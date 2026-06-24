KTM refreshes enduro range for 2027 model year

Fresh off its championship finish at the 2026 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, KTM unveiled its 2027 , a lineup that continues to add to the manufacturer’s long-standing success at the highest level of enduro competition.

Fresh off its championship finish at the 2026 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, KTM unveiled its 2027 enduro range. (Photos: KTM)

For 2027, the KTM XC-W range receives a fresh graphics update, and both the XC-W range and XCF-W feature an advanced chassis concept, WP XACT suspension, and refined engine packages.

Two-stroke range

2027 KTM 300 XC-W

The two-stroke range includes the 150 XC-W, 250 XC-W, and 300 XC-W designations, all with a competition-focused build.

Across the two-stroke lineup, KTM’s Throttle Body Injection system ensures consistent fueling, crisp throttle response, and smooth, controllable power delivery — from low-speed technical terrain to high-revving special tests.

Four-stroke range

2027 KTM 450 XCF-W

On the four-stroke side, the KTM 450 XCF-W provides race-proven capability, delivering reliable performance for demanding terrain and extended race conditions.

Supported by KTM’s global dealer network, riders benefit from expert servicing, widespread parts availability, and a full range of KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear to customize performance, protection, and comfort.

KTM says its XC-W and XCF-W range remains a reference point in enduro — combining proven performance, modern technology, and long-term reliability.

Visit here for more information on pricing and availability.