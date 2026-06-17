As KTM continues its restructuring under new majority owner Bajaj Mobility AG, the company is doubling down on product development, quality and global sales leadership with another high-profile hire from BMW Motorrad.

Christoph Lischka will join KTM AG as its chief technology and product officer in October. (Photo: BMW Motorrad)

KTM AG announced that Christof Lischka, most recently vice president of development at BMW Motorrad, will join the company as chief technology and product officer (CTPO) effective Oct. 1. Lischka will oversee vehicle development for KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS while helping shape future product strategy and quality initiatives.

The appointment comes as KTM reports signs of recovery following a turbulent 2025 that included financial restructuring, workforce reductions and a major ownership transition. Formerly known as Pierer Mobility AG, the company is now operating as Bajaj Mobility AG after the Indian manufacturer strengthened its control of the Austrian motorcycle group.

According to the company’s first-quarter results, KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS delivered more than 40,000 motorcycles globally during the first three months of 2026, a 125% increase compared to the same period a year earlier. Motorcycle revenue climbed more than 150%, helping drive total group revenue to €331.3 million. While the company remains unprofitable on an operating basis, it reported positive EBITDA for the first time in several quarters.

Lischka’s arrival marks the second major BMW Motorrad executive to join KTM this year. Earlier in 2026, former BMW Motorrad Vice President Stephan Reiff was named KTM’s chief commercial officer, becoming part of a revamped leadership team led by CEO Gottfried Neumeister and CFO Petra Preining.

The addition of executives with BMW backgrounds appears to align with Bajaj’s broader strategy of strengthening operational discipline while elevating product quality and customer experience.

Lischka brings more than 25 years of vehicle development experience, including leadership roles in chassis development, vehicle dynamics, braking systems and development strategy within the BMW Group. During his six years leading BMW Motorrad’s development division, he helped oversee projects including the latest generation of GS adventure motorcycles.

Christoph Lischka worked at BMW Motorrad for six years, in the development division, where he helped oversee projects including the latest generation of GS adventure motorcycles. (Photo: BMW Motorrad)

An accomplished off-road rider and racer, Lischka has competed in events such as the Roof of Africa and Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and currently rides KTM motorcycles.

His appointment is particularly noteworthy as KTM places renewed emphasis on product quality and reliability as part of its restructuring strategy.

“As part of the strategic realignment, quality and reliability are becoming even more important,” KTM noted in announcing the hire.

The leadership additions come amid broader changes across the company. Bajaj Mobility has streamlined operations by exiting several non-core businesses, including the KTM X-Bow sports car division and its e-bicycle operations. The company also ended its involvement with MV Agusta and completed a €550 million refinancing package earlier this year to strengthen its balance sheet.

For dealers, the combination of stronger retail sales, reduced inventory pressure and a renewed focus on motorcycle development signals that KTM is working to stabilize its operations while returning attention to the performance-oriented products that built the brand’s reputation.

With new leadership in both commercial and product development roles, KTM appears intent on leveraging BMW’s expertise while rebuilding confidence among dealers and consumers as it enters the next phase of its turnaround.