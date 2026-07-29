Ducati has promoted company veteran Fabrizio Cazzoli to global sales and aftersales director, placing him in charge of the Italian motorcycle manufacturer’s worldwide commercial operations and dealer network.

Ducati has promoted company veteran Fabrizio Cazzoli to global sales and aftersales director, placing him in charge of the Italian motorcycle manufacturer’s worldwide commercial operations and dealer network. (Photo: Ducati Motor Holding SpA)

The appointment, announced July 23, also includes Cazzoli’s addition to Ducati’s board of management. He succeeds Francesco Milicia, who is leaving the role to pursue another opportunity within the broader corporate group.

Cazzoli brings decades of experience with Ducati, having started his career in logistics before moving into commercial and international leadership positions. He previously led Ducati’s operations in Japan and later returned from Maserati to oversee strategic markets including China and the United Kingdom.

In his new position, Cazzoli will oversee Ducati’s global sales and aftersales strategy across 86 countries, including responsibility for the company’s 13 national sales subsidiaries and its network of independent distributors. He will also lead key functions including sales strategy, business development, aftersales, service, CRM, customer experience and dealer training.

The appointment signals continuity in the manufacturer’s commercial and retail strategy, with an executive who has extensive experience working directly with international dealer networks and regional subsidiaries.

“Fabrizio is a true Ducatista,” says Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali. “He spent the early years of his career in Borgo Panigale and then gained direct experience across several markets, giving him a deep understanding of what makes the Ducati experience unique and special. This is particularly important at such a complex time for the market.”

Domenicali also thanked Milicia for his contributions to the company’s growth, noting his leadership across multiple management roles during his tenure. Cazzoli said his focus will be on strengthening Ducati’s global market presence while continuing to support its dealer network.

“Taking on the role of Ducati’s Global Sales & After Sales Director is a great honor and a responsibility I embrace with enthusiasm,” Cazzoli comments. “Together with my colleagues and partners in our sales network, we will continue to work to further strengthen the brand’s presence worldwide and offer increasingly engaging experiences to our clients and enthusiasts.”

As part of the leadership changes, Ducati has appointed Sara Falzolgher to the company’s marketing and communications director role, to oversee the United Kingdom, Ireland, Sweden and Norway markets. Falzolgher succeeds Cazzoli in that regional leadership role and will be tasked with continuing growth in one of Ducati’s key European markets.