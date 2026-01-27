Ducati Motor Holding closed 2025 with global deliveries of 50,895 motorcycles, down 7% from 2024, as regulatory changes, currency pressures, and broader geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges weighed on the worldwide powersports market, the company reported.

Despite the decline, Ducati leadership said the brand used the year to stabilize operations, protect core segments, and position its dealer network for a stronger 2026 driven by new product introductions and the return of key models delayed by Euro 5+ emissions compliance.

“2025 was a complex year, marked by external factors that impacted the global context, but we addressed these with determination,” says Francesco Milicia, Ducati vice president of global sales and after-sales. “We consolidated our presence in our reference segments and laid the groundwork for an even stronger future.”

Francesco Milicia, Ducati vice president of global sales and after-sales, said 2025 was used to stabilize the brand and position its dealer network for a model-heavy 2026. (File photo)

Italy remained Ducati’s largest market with 8,803 motorcycles delivered, down 8% year over year. The United States ranked second at 7,268 units, posting a 4% increase, while Germany finished third with 5,759 deliveries, down 12%. Spain and Austria recorded standout performances, growing 15% and 14%, respectively, and Japan posted an 11% increase. China continued its downturn, declining 31% compared to 2024.

The Multistrada family led global sales with 13,873 units delivered in 2025, followed by the Panigale range at 10,606 units and the Scrambler family at 5,814 units.

Ducati cited limited availability of the Monster, Hypermotard and DesertX throughout much of the year as a key factor impacting volumes. Those models were temporarily constrained as the manufacturer transitioned them to meet Euro 5+ emissions regulations and are scheduled to return to dealerships beginning in February with Ducati’s new V2 engine.

The second half of 2025 marked a significant expansion of Ducati’s lineup, with 12 new models introduced, including limited-edition collector bikes such as the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia and Panigale V4 Lamborghini, both of which were fully allocated shortly after launch.

Ducati also opened a new chapter with the introduction of its off-road family, led by the Desmo450 MX, which entered the market in the final quarter of the year. Additional off-road models, including the Desmo450 Enduro and Desmo250 MX, are planned as Ducati transfers its competition experience directly into production bikes.

“Another important chapter for us is off-road,” Milicia says. “We’re bringing the expertise we’re gaining in competition straight to our customers, expanding Ducati’s reach into new riding segments.”

Looking ahead, Ducati enters 2026 — its centenary year — with an expanded and refreshed portfolio that includes updates across touring, naked, sport and performance categories, along with new RS variants and additional limited-production models.

“Sporting success, technological excellence and Made in Italy design remain at the core of who we are,” Milicia says. “As we celebrate 100 years of Ducati, we’re ready to offer our global community an even more extensive and innovative range.”

The manufacturer ended 2025 with continued dominance on the track, capturing its fourth MotoGP Riders’ Championship, sixth consecutive Constructors’ title and 21st Superbike Manufacturers’ Championship. Ducati said its global network of more than 800 dealerships in over 90 countries remains central to executing its 2026 strategy.

Source: Ducati Motor Holding SpA