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TecAssured appoints Autumn Dennis as new VP of sales

The StaffApril 30, 2026

TecAssured, a software provider for service contracts, warranties, and aftermarket products, recently announced the appointment of Autumn Dennis as its new vice president of sales.

TecAssured has appointed Autumn Dennis as its new vice president of sales. (Photo: TecAssured

In this role, Dennis will lead TecAssured’s sales strategy, industry presence, revenue growth initiatives, and enterprise partnerships, as the company continues to expand across the automotive and protection product markets.

Dennis’ background includes retail automotive, F&I, and enterprise Software-as-a-Service, giving her a unique perspective on both the dealership environment and the technology that supports it.

Most recently, Dennis served as a senior enterprise account manager at PCMI, formerly StoneEagle F&I. There, she worked closely with TPAs, agents, and executive stakeholders to support product expansion, drive revenue growth, and maintain partner success. Her background also includes leadership roles with Cox Automotive’s VinSolutions and AutoAlert, where she partnered with dealer principals, GMs, and sales teams to improve performance, increase adoption, and drive measurable results at the dealership level.

“Autumn brings an exceptional combination of real-world automotive experience and enterprise-level strategy. She understands how dealerships operate, how products are sold, and how technology needs to support that process.” — Joseph Pesce, CEO of TecAssured.

Dennis’ experience includes automotive F&I platforms, administrative systems, and SaaS environments, with a focus on revenue strategy, system integration, conversions, and cross-functional collaboration. She is known for her ability to build strong partnerships, navigate complex environments, and deliver results while keeping the customer experience front and center.

“I’m incredibly excited to join TecAssured at such an important time,” Dennis says. “I have seen the challenges customers face with system limitations, and I am ready to show the industry the alternative. TecAssured has built a platform that puts our customers in full control, all while being a very affordable solution.”

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The StaffApril 30, 2026

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