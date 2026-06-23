Ducati drops motocross-inspired Desmo250 MX

Ducati continues its push into the off-road racing segment with the new Desmo250 MX, which combines lightweight agility with strong, extended pull, resulting in a bike that lets riders stay in power longer and reduce the need to shift.

The Desmo250 MX features an all-new engine that delivers 44.5 horsepower at 12,500 rpm. (Photo: Ducati)

Like all Ducatis, the Desmo250 MX has its roots in competition, where solutions from track-testing are made available on production bikes. It was developed on the track in the Italian Prestige MX2 championship by Alessandro Lupino and inherits the strengths of the championship-winning Desmo450 MX.

Engine

The Desmo250 MX engine delivers 44.5 horsepower at 12,500 rpm. The engine is inspired by the Panigale V4 R, with which it shares the same bore and stroke dimensions. Fluid dynamics, duct geometries, valve timing profiles, and flywheel masses have been developed to meet the specific demands of motocross.

Desmodromic valve timing is Ducati’s technological hallmark, and on the Desmo250 MX it reaches its full potential. Titanium intake valves, steel exhaust valves, and a level of control precision that allows the engine to be revved up to 15,000 rpm. A new benchmark for the category, enabling riders to hold each gear for longer.

The exhaust is completely new, designed to maximize performance and rideability while still complying with international competition noise regulations. Completing the package is a five-speed gearbox developed specifically for the Desmo250 MX, equipped with a quick shifter in upshift and a hydraulically operated Brembo clutch with a 7-plate clutch and a disc spring.

The Desmo250 MX will be available at select North American dealerships starting in August 2026. Pricing in the United States will be $10,595.

Benchmark electronics

The Desmo250 MX is equipped with a superior electronics package, calibrated and optimized to enhance the 250’s characteristics. Two engine maps, customizable via the X-Link app, let you adjust the level of throttle response. The Ducati traction control can be adjusted to three levels of intervention, the engine brake to two levels, and the launch control to three. This allows every rider to tailor the bike to their riding style, terrain, and racing conditions.

Predictive maintenance

Thanks to its experience in Superbike and MotoGP, Ducati Corse has developed a specific algorithm that calculates an engine stress index in real time, based on operating parameters and conditions of use. The system then updates the maintenance schedules based on this information, which can be viewed via the Ducati X-Link app.

Availability

The Desmo250 MX will be available at select North American dealerships starting in August 2026. Pricing in the United States will be $10,595. To learn more about the Desmo250 MX, visit ducati.com.