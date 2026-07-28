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Harley signs global merchandise agency BDA as official licensee for apparel

The StaffJuly 28, 2026

Harley-Davidson’s “Back to the Bricks” strategic plan continues with its latest move in bringing in leading merchandise agency Bensussen Deutsch & Associates (BDA) as an official licensee for The Motor Company’s motorcycle clothing and apparel.

In the deal, BDA will design, manufacture, and distribute licensed custom apparel to all Harley-Davidson dealers in the United States and Canada.

“We are honored to partner with Harley-Davidson and its dealer network to create premium apparel programs that celebrate the unique identity of each dealership while strengthening the connection between riders and the brand they love,” says Jay Deutsch, CEO and co-founder of BDA.

In its role as official licensee, BDA will provide graphic and custom apparel to all U.S. and Canadian Harley-Davidson dealerships, with customization options exclusive to each dealer location.

BDA’s client list features a wide range of global brands, including The Home Depot, Corona, Major League Baseball, Caterpillar and Universal Studios.

“Harley-Davidson is known for delivering high-quality products, premium custom graphics, and a wide range of apparel for our consumers and dealers,” says Brandon Peters, head of global apparel and licensing for Harley-Davidson. “BDA brings the same impeccable reputation, commitment to excellence, and work ethic that has been the hallmark of the Harley-Davidson brand for decades.”

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The StaffJuly 28, 2026

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