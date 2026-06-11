A group of Harley-Davidson dealers has issued a public statement supporting CEO Artie Starrs as the company faces renewed criticism from conservative activist Robby Starbuck and an escalating public dispute involving rival Indian Motorcycle.

In an open letter released June 10, the NPDA Harley-Davidson Council said it supports CEO Artie Starrs and the current Harley-Davidson leadership team, citing improved communication and a focus on the dealer network. (File photo)

In an open letter released June 10, the National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) Harley-Davidson Council said it supports Starrs and the current Harley-Davidson leadership team, citing improved communication with dealers and a focus on strengthening the dealer network.

“Based on our direct interactions and experiences, the NPDA Harley-Davidson Council supports the leadership of Harley-Davidson President and CEO Artie Starrs,” the council wrote. The group said Starrs has demonstrated a commitment to dealer relations and aligning corporate initiatives with dealer success.

The statement comes as Harley-Davidson finds itself at the center of a highly public debate that has expanded beyond motorcycles and into broader cultural and political issues.

Criticism reignites following executive appointments

The latest round of scrutiny began after Starbuck, who led a high-profile campaign against Harley-Davidson’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in 2024, criticized recent executive appointments made under Starrs.

In interviews with national media, Starbuck questioned the backgrounds of several Harley-Davidson executives and argued the company has not fully moved away from policies that sparked backlash among some customers two years ago.

Harley’s board faced backlash from critics about its policies two years ago, and they resulted in a proxy battle with one of the board members at the time. New H-D CEO Artie Starrs has taken a much more hands-on approach to his position, has mostly quelled the previous issues, and is focused on the dealer network. (File photo)

Harley-Davidson responded by defending its leadership team, telling media outlets that Starrs has spent much of his first several months as CEO meeting with riders, dealers, employees and union representatives while focusing on strengthening the company’s dealer network and core motorcycle business.

Indian Motorcycle enters the conversation

The controversy intensified after social media posts from several conservative influencers criticized Harley-Davidson while promoting Indian Motorcycle as an alternative American V-twin brand.

Indian Motorcycle later released a statement denying allegations that it orchestrated the criticism but also declined to distance itself from the broader conversation.

“The claim that Indian Motorcycle manufactured the recent criticism of Harley-Davidson is false,” the company said in a statement first reported by RideApart. Indian added that riders have the right to question Harley-Davidson’s decisions and argued that stronger competition benefits the motorcycle industry.

The statement marked an unusually direct public exchange between the two iconic American motorcycle brands. Indian also pushed back against criticism of its marketing efforts, noting that Harley-Davidson has long pursued conquest sales strategies aimed at attracting riders from competing brands.

Dealers call for focus on customers and business performance

The NPDA Harley-Davidson Council largely avoided the political debate in its letter, instead urging attention toward the long-term health of the Harley-Davidson brand and dealer network.

The council said dealers are more concerned with growing ridership, improving customer experiences and maintaining profitable dealerships than engaging in public controversies.

“As dealers, we are less concerned with headlines and outside commentary than we are with the actions being taken to support riders and strengthen the Harley-Davidson experience,” the group wrote.

The council includes Harley-Davidson dealers from multiple states, representing stores across major markets throughout the United States.

CEO Artie Starrs pays the team at Three Rivers Harley-Davidson a visit in November 2025. (File photo)



The public endorsement arrives at a critical time for Harley-Davidson as the company continues executing its Back to the Bricks strategy amid a challenging retail environment, declining heavyweight motorcycle sales across the industry and increasing competition for both new and younger riders.

While the social media battle between Harley-Davidson critics and Indian supporters has generated significant online attention, dealer leaders emphasized that collaboration between the manufacturer and its retail network remains the most important factor in the brand’s long-term success.

The council concluded by stating that Harley-Davidson is best served by “working together toward shared success” and pledged its continued support for Starrs and the company’s leadership team.