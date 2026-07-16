Harley-Davidson is reinforcing its focus on core cruisers with the introduction of the new 2026 Deadwood, a stripped-down bobber inspired by post-World War II garage customs and the early days of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

2026 FLHD Deadwood (Photos: Harley-Davidson)

The launch comes as Harley-Davidson continues to execute its “Back to Bricks” strategy, emphasizing heavyweight motorcycles, heritage styling and its most loyal customer base. While the strategy has resonated with many longtime Harley riders, it has also come under scrutiny from investors, who have questioned whether a renewed focus on premium cruisers and touring motorcycles can deliver the growth needed to offset declining shipments and an aging customer demographic.

For Harley dealers, however, the Deadwood represents another showroom-ready model designed to appeal to traditional buyers who value the brand’s history and factory-custom styling without stepping into the CVO price range. The motorcycle also arrives just ahead of the 86th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, where Harley is expected to leverage the model’s rally-inspired roots to generate interest among riders and collectors.

Priced at $17,999 MSRP, the Deadwood will be sold exclusively in the United States and Canada. The model will make its public debut Aug. 7 during Harley-Davidson’s activation at Sturgis before arriving at authorized dealerships.

Priced at $17,999 MSRP, the Deadwood will be sold exclusively in the United States and Canada. The model will make its public debut Aug. 7 during Harley-Davidson’s activation at Sturgis before arriving at authorized dealerships.

“The Deadwood motorcycle embodies that spirit of rebellion and individualism that was so prevalent following World War II, when many returning GI rode a Harley-Davidson motorcycle to experience excitement and freedom,” says Bjorn Shuster, Harley-Davidson’s head of design.

Harley said the motorcycle pays tribute to riders who stripped unnecessary parts from their motorcycles after World War II to improve performance, creating what would become one of motorcycling’s earliest bobber styles.

The minimalist approach carries throughout the bike. The Deadwood features Denim Black paint, blacked-out engine and chassis components, laced wheels with black rims, a tuck-and-roll solo seat, a chopped detachable windshield, and no saddlebags, exposing the clean lines of Harley’s Softail chassis. At 25.5 inches, it also offers one of the lowest seat heights in Harley-Davidson’s 2026 lineup.

The Deadwood expands Harley-Davidson’s growing lineup of factory-custom cruisers alongside models such as the Street Bob, Low Rider, Breakout and Heritage Classic.

Power comes from the Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic V-twin engine, producing a claimed 120 lb.-ft. of torque and 98 horsepower. A 2-into-1 exhaust is tuned to improve scavenging while maintaining Harley-Davidson’s signature exhaust note.

Despite its vintage appearance, the Deadwood is equipped with modern rider aids, including cornering ABS, cornering traction control, drag torque slip control, tire pressure monitoring, and selectable Road, Sport and Rain riding modes. Other features include full LED lighting, a five-inch analog/LCD instrument display, USB-C charging and heated gear connectors.

The model rides on Harley-Davidson’s Softail chassis, which conceals the rear suspension to preserve the appearance of a classic hardtail while offering modern handling through an adjustable rear monoshock and 49mm front forks.

The Deadwood expands Harley-Davidson’s growing lineup of factory-custom cruisers alongside models such as the Street Bob, Low Rider, Breakout and Heritage Classic. Rather than pursuing new market segments, the company continues to invest in motorcycles that celebrate its legacy and resonate with its core customer base.

The Deadwood adds another heritage-focused option to generate showroom traffic during the peak riding season, particularly given its timing, which comes ahead of Sturgis. Its factory-custom look and accessible price point may also appeal to buyers seeking the aesthetics of a garage-built bobber without the time or expense of aftermarket customization.

The 2026 Harley-Davidson Deadwood is expected to begin arriving at authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships later this summer.