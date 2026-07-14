With less than a month until the 86th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begins on Aug. 7, Sonic Automotive is making another aggressive push to capitalize on the world’s largest motorcycle rally by bringing what it says is the largest Harley-Davidson inventory ever assembled in one location.

Sturgis Harley-Davidson and Black Hills Harley-Davidson dealerships will offer more than 1,200 new and pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles during the 10-day rally. The inventory is already arriving in Sturgis and the sales tent is set up. (Photos: Sturgis Harley-Davidson/Facebook)

The company announced July 9 that its Sturgis Harley-Davidson and Black Hills Harley-Davidson dealerships will offer more than 1,200 new and pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles during the 10-day rally, building on the strong retail momentum the dealerships experienced during last year’s event.

The inventory, which includes what Sonic says is the nation’s largest selection of Harley-Davidson trikes, is already arriving in South Dakota ahead of the rally. To help customers secure motorcycles before they reach the Black Hills, the retailer has also launched a new “Rally Ready” pre-sale program that allows buyers to reserve a motorcycle online and pick it up during rally week.

Sturgis Harley-Davidson and Black Hills Harley-Davidson achieved record sales during last year’s rally, selling 1,100 bikes. (File photo)

The strategy follows a record-setting 2025 Sturgis Rally for Sonic. As we previously reported, Sturgis Harley-Davidson and Black Hills Harley-Davidson achieved record sales during last year’s rally, fueled by strong consumer demand and expanded inventory. The company is hoping an even larger selection of motorcycles and a streamlined purchasing process will build on that success in 2026.

“The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a cornerstone event for the riding community,” says David B. Smith, chairman and CEO of Sonic Automotive. “This year, we are proud to bring riders an unmatched Sturgis experience through expanded motorcycle inventory, exclusive limited-edition products and a rally-week experience designed around what riders value most.”

Sonic is also introducing a limited run of 26 custom “250 Years of Freedom” Harley-Davidson motorcycles commemorating America’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

In addition to the expanded inventory, Sonic is introducing a limited run of 26 custom “250 Years of Freedom” Harley-Davidson motorcycles commemorating America’s upcoming 250th anniversary. The exclusive motorcycles feature custom silver paint, patriotic graphics and commemorative 1776-2026 badging and are available through a pre-sale program beginning immediately.

One of the limited-edition motorcycles was also awarded to the winner of the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway, tying together Sonic’s automotive and powersports operations.

Ryan Blaney won the Echo Park 400 on Sunday night in Charlotte and took home a limited edition Harley to boot.

The dealerships will also offer exclusive Sturgis collector merchandise, including apparel celebrating the 86th rally and a vintage reprint series inspired by Sturgis Harley-Davidson designs from the 1990s and early 2000s.

“Preparing for the Sturgis Rally is a year-round effort that starts with understanding what riders want most from their rally experience,” says Jeff Dyke, president of Sonic Automotive. “This year, we have expanded our inventory, introduced new ways for riders to secure motorcycles before arriving, and developed exclusive products that can only be found through our dealerships.”

Sonic stores will also have the new Harley-Davidson Deadwood just in time for the rally!

With hundreds of thousands of riders expected to visit the Black Hills during the rally, Sonic is betting big on Sturgis as one of the premier retail opportunities of the year. The event remains one of the largest annual retail showcases for new and pre-owned motorcycles, riding gear and aftermarket accessories.