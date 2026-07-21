Sturgis Museum to livestream Hall of Fame Induction for first time

The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame will expand its lineup of public events during the 2026 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, highlighted by the first-ever free livestream of its annual Hall of Fame Induction Breakfast.

The sold-out induction ceremony, scheduled for Aug. 12 in Deadwood, will be streamed live at no cost, allowing motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide to watch the event for the first time. (Photos: Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame)

The sold-out induction ceremony, scheduled for Aug. 12 in Deadwood, will be streamed live at no cost, allowing motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide to watch the event for the first time. The museum said the broadcast also will remain available on demand following the ceremony.

The expanded rally schedule begins Aug. 10 with the second annual Pearl’s Jam, a daylong celebration recognizing the contributions of women in motorcycling. Named in honor of Pearl Hoel, co-founder of the Sturgis Rally, the event will feature the posthumous Hall of Fame inductions of pioneering riders Bessie Stringfield and Mary McGee, while also recognizing Florence Emde, matriarch of one of motorcycling’s best-known racing families.

The event will include the unveiling of a custom artwork by Dana KT of Metalwood Garage celebrating women in motorcycling. Heather Callen of Cycle Source magazine, recipient of the 2026 Pearl Hoel Legacy Award, also will be recognized during the program.

The expanded rally schedule begins Aug. 10 with the second annual Pearl’s Jam, a daylong celebration recognizing the contributions of women in motorcycling.

On Aug. 13, the museum will host its annual Hall of Fame Inductee Meet & Greet, allowing rally attendees to meet the newly inducted Hall of Fame class alongside returning Hall of Fame members.

The week’s activities conclude Aug. 14 with the S&S Cycle Independence Tour, featuring six custom motorcycles built to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary. The exhibit will be displayed at the museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum, located in downtown Sturgis, houses more than 80 vintage and custom motorcycles and serves as the permanent home of the Sturgis Motorcycle Hall of Fame, which now recognizes nearly 280 individuals who have made significant contributions to motorcycling.