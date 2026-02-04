Sturgis Motorcycle Museum announces 2026 Hall of Fame inductees

The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2026, featuring a distinguished group that represents the diverse activities and storied history of the motorcycling world.

Some of this year’s inductees include an award-winning actor, a decorated American hero, a world record holder, a racing champion, long-distance riders, and pioneers in the powersports world.

“The inductees in our ‘Class of 2026’ represent almost every aspect of our riding community,” says Hall of Fame Committee Chairman Keith Terry. “It’s an honor to be able to share the stories of these individuals who have contributed so much to our sport and society. Their spirit of innovation, passion, and generosity is part of what makes motorcycling so special.”

While all inductees are enshrined in the Hall of Fame, several receive special recognition for their impact on motorcycling culture. This year’s honors include: the Freedom Fighter Award; the American Hero Award — a 2026-only award recognizing the Museum’s 25th Anniversary — the Educational and Historical Preservation Award, and the Kickstands Down Award, a posthumous induction. Also, the Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to an individual previously inducted and who has continued to demonstrate excellence in the community.

2026 Hall of Fame special inductees

A legendary custom builder and “Hamsters USA” founder celebrated for four decades of innovation and his signature flame-painted designs. Tim Duffy (American Hero): An FDNY firefighter and 9/11 hero who rode his Harley into Ground Zero to rescue others and later founded a nonprofit supporting veterans with service dogs.

An FDNY firefighter and 9/11 hero who rode his Harley into Ground Zero to rescue others and later founded a nonprofit supporting veterans with service dogs. Dave Dwyr (Freedom Fighter): A dedicated advocate who has spent over thirty years leading legislative efforts and rallies for motorcyclists’ rights through ABATE and the Motorcycle Riders Foundation.

A dedicated advocate who has spent over thirty years leading legislative efforts and rallies for motorcyclists’ rights through ABATE and the Motorcycle Riders Foundation. Dave McGraw (Educational/Historical Preservation): A renowned preservationist who curates one of the world’s most significant private motorcycle collections and supports education through a dedicated museum and learning center.

2026 Hall of Fame inductees

An influential executive leader and current CEO of Parts Unlimited who has driven industry focus on performance through leadership at major companies like Vance & Hines, S&S, and Dynojet. Denis Manning: A self-taught designer and land-speed record-holder whose streamliners and innovative engineering at BUB Enterprises repeatedly secured the title of world’s fastest motorcycles.

A self-taught designer and land-speed record-holder whose streamliners and innovative engineering at BUB Enterprises repeatedly secured the title of world’s fastest motorcycles. Robert Patrick: A respected actor and philanthropist who owns a Harley-Davidson dealership and remains a dedicated advocate for motorcycle culture and the Boozefighters MC.

A respected actor and philanthropist who owns a Harley-Davidson dealership and remains a dedicated advocate for motorcycle culture and the Boozefighters MC. Paul Smith: An influential graphic artist who designed Harley-Davidson’s iconic 1976 Liberty Edition Eagle logo and continues to produce fine art for the global motorcycling community.

An influential graphic artist who designed Harley-Davidson’s iconic 1976 Liberty Edition Eagle logo and continues to produce fine art for the global motorcycling community. Rusty Wallace: A NASCAR champion and enthusiast who founded Southern Country Customs to build high-end touring bikes while organizing major charity rides for organizations like The NASCAR Foundation.

Kickstand Down Awards (Posthumous)

A pioneering engineer and founder of Andrews Products whose cam and gear innovations revolutionized motorcycle performance for over half a century. Dave “Huggy Beahr” Hansen: A vintage motorcycle expert and mentor who dedicated over 50 years to preserving Indian and Harley-Davidson history at his shop in Ventura, California.

A vintage motorcycle expert and mentor who dedicated over 50 years to preserving Indian and Harley-Davidson history at his shop in Ventura, California. “Indian Larry” DeSmedt: A legendary chopper builder and TV icon whose mechanical expertise and authentic personality left an enduring mark on custom motorcycle culture.

A legendary chopper builder and TV icon whose mechanical expertise and authentic personality left an enduring mark on custom motorcycle culture. Mary McGee: A boundary-breaking racer who became the first American woman to earn an FIM license and famously solo-finished the 1975 Baja 500.

A boundary-breaking racer who became the first American woman to earn an FIM license and famously solo-finished the 1975 Baja 500. Bessie Stringfield: Known as the “Motorcycle Queen of Miami,” she was a trailblazer who became the first African American woman to ride solo across the U.S. and served as a WWII courier.

Known as the “Motorcycle Queen of Miami,” she was a trailblazer who became the first African American woman to ride solo across the U.S. and served as a WWII courier. The Three Paisanos (Joe Teresi, Lou Kimzey, Mil Blair): This trio of visionaries founded Easyriders magazine in 1970, creating an iconic publication that defined the biker lifestyle and elevated custom motorcycle culture

These honorees join nearly 280 motorcyclists already enshrined in the Hall of Fame, who were recognized for their extraordinary contributions to the motorcycle community, the museum, and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The 2026 inductees will be officially honored at the annual Sturgis Rally Hall of Fame Breakfast on Aug. 12 in Deadwood, South Dakota.

Tickets for the Hall of Fame breakfast are available by calling the Museum’s HOF ticket coordinator at (605) 580-0794.