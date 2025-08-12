Indian MotorcyclesLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Indian Motorcycle’s Gray inducted into Sturgis Hall of Fame

The StaffAugust 12, 2025

Gary Gray, Indian Motorcycle’s vice president of product technology, racing, and service, was inducted into the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Hall of Fame in honor of his achievements and contributions to motorcycling throughout his three-decade career.

Gray has been in his current role at Indian for the past eight years. Throughout his time at Indian and Victory, he made significant contributions through engineering and product development.

“Gary’s contributions, not just to Indian Motorcycle but to the entire industry, have been nothing short of extraordinary,” says Aaron Jax, VP of Indian Motorcycle. “His leadership, innovative vision, technical expertise, and relentless dedication have not only elevated our products and our brand but have truly shaped how millions of people experience the sport of motorcycling.”

Gray spearheaded the development of the Indian FTR750 — effectively getting Indian Motorcycle back into racing — and won eight consecutive American Flat Track championships.

Under Gray’s leadership, Indian also achieved three King Of The Bagger titles, with Indian Challengers competing against Harley-Davidson’s Road Glides.

Serving as Indian’s product director before his current position, he launched the 2014 Indian Chief, Chieftain, and Roadmaster, and he was an important part in the design and development of the Thunderstroke engine.

“To be included in the Hall of Fame is deeply humbling and one of the proudest moments of my career,” says Gray. “I’ve dedicated my life to this industry because I believe in the power of motorcycling to inspire, connect, and push the limits of what’s possible.”

