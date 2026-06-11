MotoHunt rolls out two new tools for powersports dealers

Powersports appraisal and dealer marketing platform, MotoHunt, announced the release of two new tools that will help dealers with market insight and keep inventory acquisition organized.

The first release, the Pricing & Inventory History tool, allows dealers to see how prices have moved over time, instead of only seeing prices that reflect the current market.

The first release, the Pricing & Inventory History tool, allows dealers to see how prices have moved over time, instead of only seeing prices that reflect the current market. The tool tracks new and used unit inventory levels, JD Power average retail values, average dealer pricing, and NPA values across a rolling 12-month timeline on all models.

MotoHunt says this gives dealers context they have never had in one view. When a manager is appraising a trade, pricing a unit, or deciding what to stock next, the trend tells a clearer story than just numbers.

The second release, the NPA Direct Buy Dashboard, gives dealerships a single place to manage and track direct-buy requests submitted through their MotoHunt account. Teams can view submitted requests, monitor activity, and keep NPA’s buy offers organized without jumping between systems.

NPA Direct Buy Dashboard, gives dealerships a single place to manage and track direct-buy requests submitted through their MotoHunt account.

“Dealers do not need more data. They need the right information at the moment they are making a call,” says Jacob Berry, co-founder and vice president of growth at MotoHunt. “These two tools do exactly that. One shows you where the market has been, so you can price with confidence. The other keeps your pipeline organized so nothing slips.”

Both tools are available now to current MotoHunt dealers. The company is offering one-on-one walkthroughs to help dealership teams put the new features to work.