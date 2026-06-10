Two Virginia Harley-Davidson dealerships consolidate

Performance Brokerage Services announced Bull Run Harley-Davidson in Manassas, Virginia will change hands, going from Lindsay Automotive Group to PVM Enterprises.

Performance Brokerage Services announced Bull Run Harley-Davidson in Manassas, Virginia will change hands, going from Lindsay Automotive Group to PVM Enterprises. (Photo: Performance Brokerage Services)

According to PBS, Bull Run Harley-Davidson will be closing its doors and will be relocated and combining operations into Patriot Harley-Davidson in Fairfax, Virginia.

The sellers, Lindsay Automotive Group, has been family-owned and operated since 1963. Bull Run Harley-Davidson was established in 2017 following Lindsay’s acquisition of Whitt’s Harley-Davidson. Following the acquisition, the dealership was renamed Bull Run Harley-Davidson.

“The timing could not have been better,” says Lindsay Automotive Group CFO John Smallwood. “We engaged George and his team at Performance Brokerage Services to help facilitate the closure of the dealership and work with Paul Veracka of Patriot Harley-Davidson, knowing this would be an ideal strategic opportunity for Patriot Harley-Davidson to expand its market share and strengthen its position in the region.”

Veracka of PVM Enterprises was introduced to the motorcycle industry at the age of 4, when his father opened the family’s first dealership in the late 1970s. After formally joining the family business in 2008, he stepped into a leadership role. Today, Veracka owns and operates PVM Enterprises, the largest Harley-Davidson dealer group on the east coast.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. partners George Chaconas and Juan Pardo of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for PBS were the exclusive sell-side advisers for the transaction.





