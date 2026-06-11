National Powersport Auctions (NPA) is taking its dealer-only auction platform overseas, announcing the launch of NPA Europe with operational centers in Düsseldorf and Hannover, Germany.

The launch of NPA Europe extends the company’s footprint beyond its existing network of auction facilities across the United States and represents a significant step in its long-term growth strategy under parent company Copart. (Images: NPA)

The move marks the first major European expansion for the U.S.-based remarketing company and positions NPA to bring its wholesale auction model, valuation tools and inventory management services to powersports dealers across the region.

NPA says the German operations will serve as a foundation for broader European growth, with additional expansion plans already being developed, including future entry into Spain.

The company, which has built its business around helping dealers buy and sell pre-owned inventory through live and online auctions, believes European retailers face many of the same challenges as their North American counterparts, including inventory aging, market visibility and transportation logistics.

“This expansion comes at the right time,” says NPA CEO Jim Woodruff. “Dealers across Europe are facing familiar challenges around inventory management, data visibility and logistics. NPA delivers a trusted, established solution that addresses those needs and supports long-term success.”

NPA’s entrance into Europe comes as dealers worldwide continue to focus on used-unit profitability and inventory turn rates following several years of market fluctuations. In North America, pre-owned powersports inventory has become an increasingly important profit center as dealers balance new-unit supply levels and changing consumer demand.

Founded in 1990, NPA has grown into one of the largest powersports remarketing providers in North America, serving dealers, manufacturers and financial institutions through physical and online auction channels. The company also publishes the NPA Value Guide, a widely used wholesale pricing resource for powersports dealers.

NPA says the German operations will serve as a foundation for broader European growth, with additional expansion plans already being developed, including future entry into Spain.

NPA said additional details regarding auction schedules and future European expansion plans will be announced in the coming months.