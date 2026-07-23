Rekluse clutch kits highlight new July aftermarket products

Powersports Business’ Hot Products for July include replacement clutch kits from Rekluse, V-Loc carrier systems from SW-Motech, and several new products from Drag Specialties.

Rekluse Factory Replacement Clutch Kits

Rekluse, an aftermarket manufacturer of performance clutch systems, just launched its Factory Replacement Clutch Kits, a new line of comprehensive, OEM-quality clutch rebuild kits for dirt bike and ATV applications.

Each kit includes friction plates, steel plates, and clutch springs (for systems equipped with coil springs), all sourced from trusted OEM suppliers. A friction plate soaking bag is included with every kit to support a smooth, successful installation.

Unlike kits that include only friction plates, Rekluse says its Factory Replacement Clutch Kits are a drop-in, complete solution that eliminates the need to source individual components from multiple suppliers. The kits are priced with routine maintenance in mind, giving riders and technicians a balance of OEM-level durability, easy rebuild convenience, and a budget-friendly price point.

Factory Replacement Clutch Kits are available now across a wide range of dirt bike and ATV models. MSRP varies. Pricing and application details are available at Rekluse.com.

Cush Drive Isolator

Protect your drivetrain while smoothing acceleration with a cush drive isolator from Drag Specialties. Its high-quality rubber construction is designed to replace the OE stock isolator and replace OEM #42200212. Available for 21-26 RH1250S, 22-26 RH975/S, and 21-26 RA1250/S/ST models. Suggested retail price is $43.63.

Gilles Adjustable Brake Arms

Brake easy with these adjustable brake arms from Drag Specialties and Gilles Tooling. These brake arms are constructed from CNC-milled 6082 T6 aluminum, with a double-ball-bearing design to eliminate free play. The brake arm features 18 degrees of up-and-down adjustability, and the brake pedal adjusts 1 inch rearward and ¾ of an inch forward. It’s available in either black or black/gold finishes for 14-25 FLHT/FLHR/FLTRX/FLTRU/FLTRK and FLHTCUTG/FLRT models. MSRP is $431 for black and $482 for black/gold.

Rear Brake Master Cylinder Assembly

Upgrade your Dyna’s brake system with a new rear master cylinder assembly from Drag Specialties. They come fully assembled and are a direct bolt-on replacement. Available with a high-quality chrome finish, the assembly ensures your rear brake will operate at peak performance with a solid, smooth feel. They fit 06-17 Dyna models and replace OEM #4247406. MSRP: $263.11.

V-Loc Carrier System

Attach your tank bags with the latest V-Loc carrier system from SW-Motech. Integrated with the Fidlock magnetic system, the built-in magnets effortlessly guide the side bag into the correct position until it audibly clicks into the mechanical locking system. Featured on SW-Motech side bags, which are priced between $235 to $305.