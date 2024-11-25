Rekluse names industry veteran Garrett Quinlan product manager

Race Winning Brands (RWB) shares that Garrett Quinlan has joined the Rekluse Motor Sports team as product manager.

Like Rekluse, Quinlan is an Idaho native and has spent many years pursuing his passion and career in motorsports. Outside of his hobbies of drag racing and motorcycle riding, Quinlan has amassed 24 years of motorsports industry professional experience, 20 of those years being in powersports. He has spent a lot of time in various product roles and is hitting the ground running with working knowledge of Rekluse products, which he became familiar with during his time at Western Power Sports.

In addition to his sourcing experience, Quinlan also spent valuable time in manufacturing at Pro Moto Billet. From product development and innovation to manufacturing operations, sales, and marketing, he will work with the various talented teams throughout Rekluse and RWB.

“Garrett’s extensive background in sourcing and manufacturing will undoubtedly contribute a resourceful point of view as we continue to innovate and deliver cutting-edge products to our customers,” says Nick DiBlasi, director of Product Innovation & Management for RWB.

“Being an end-user of multiple RWB products in my personal bikes and cars, I know the outstanding performance and reliability they provide,” Quinlan says. “I’m excited to join the RWB team and help them innovate and grow in the powersports and motorsports industries.”